PNP supporter welcomes decision to move annual conference to western JA

A People’s National Party (PNP) supporter in Hanover has welcomed the party’s decision to hold the public session of its annual conference in Westmoreland.

The rally is set to begin shortly at Independence Park in Savanna-la-mar.

The annual conference is the highest decision-making body in the PNP.

Carlyle Peterkin, a resident of Woodland in the Hopewell Division, said residents in western Jamaica deserve greater attention following the passage of Hurricane Melissa last October.

“Because we were damaged in the hurricane, I think it was a wise decision on [the part of] the party president to bring the public session to Westmoreland,” Peterkin told The Gleaner on Sunday.

He also indicated that he was satisfied with the performance of his Member of Parliament, the PNP’s Andrea Purkiss and Councillor for the Hopewell Division, the PNP’s Lennox Fray.

Purkiss was elected MP for Hanover Eastern in last year’s General Elections.

“The little resources that they had, they are doing extremely well with it,” he Peterkin said.

He said nearly a year after Hurricane Melissa battered western Jamaica, some residents in Hanover are still without proper shelter and are relying on friends for assistance.

“There are persons who are still without shelter from the hurricane even till now,” Peterkin said, claiming that affected residents were not receiving sufficient relief from the Government.

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.