Hello Mi Neighbour | Turning thought into action

While walking through an uptown plaza earlier this month, a young lady called me aside and asked if she could ask me a question. What a question! I smiled.

What would you anticipate that question to be about? Exactly! That was my very thought: money. Not quite. It was back-to-school time, and she was doing a little hustling to support her child’s education. She was selling a few small items but clearly lacked the marketing skills required for that activity. Oh my! I did not make a purchase, but I gave a little change along with some words of encouragement.

Before walking away, a thought struck me: How about soliciting a little help from your “neighbours” on her behalf? Mmmmm ... that’s a good thought. Within a few days, she received much more than she could have bargained for: a school bag, textbooks, other supplies, and a little cash to purchase uniforms, courtesy of a few caring neighbours whom she may never meet. Thanks, neighbours.

You don’t have to meet people to be a blessing to them. We are all earthly brothers, sisters, and neighbours with an obligation to love and care for others as much as ourselves.

That’s the Father’s command! Check it.

As I reflected on the good fortune of that young lady that day, this thought struck me: oh, for the power of a simple thought! A simple thought entered my mind to seek assistance for a needy neighbour, and within a few days, it manifested itself in a big blessing for her.

Just imagine a world where only good thoughts are given a chance to materialise!

Before the first plane touched the clouds, it was a thought. Before the first ship touched the ocean, it was a thought. Need I go any further with these examples of the power of thoughts and the wisdom of thinking thoughts that uplift rather than destroy?

Many will weep tonight because someone thought an evil thought that was not aborted. Perish that thought if you are thinking an evil thought at the moment.

Many persons will be joyful later because someone is currently thinking a good thought. God be praised! What is your current thought?

Let me bring in the researchers here: thoughts actually change how our brains work and how our bodies handle stress. Good thoughts lower stress. Optimistic thinking cuts down on stress hormones, protecting your body from long-term wear and tear. Focusing on the bright side of life lights up the prefrontal cortex, which helps you solve problems and make better choices. Studies show that positive people often have healthier hearts, stronger immune systems, and live longer lives. Do some further research on this issue and help yourself and the rest of the community.

Want to enjoy the rest of your life?

Philippians 4:8-13 encourages believers to focus on positive thoughts and to remain content in all circumstances: “Finally, brethren, whatsoever things are true, whatsoever things are honest, whatsoever things are just, whatsoever things are pure, whatsoever things are lovely, whatsoever things are of good report; if there be any virtue, and if there be any praise, think on these things.”

As you think on those things, think about helping someone who needs an item from the list below:

• Stove

• Refrigerator

• Bed

• Food

• Help with medication

• Financial assistance to start a small business

To offer assistance, please contact Silton Townsend at 876-649-9636 or 876-884-3866, or make a deposit to account #351 044 276 at NCB. Donations can also be sent to Hello Neighbour at 53 Half-Way Tree Road, Kingston 10, or via PayPal/credit card at zicron22@yahoo.com. For more information, visit hellomineighbourja.blogspot.com. Please note that Mr Silton Townsend manages all collections and distributions mentioned in this message. Thank you for your support. Best regards.