Neurosurgeon Carl Bruce acquitted in 19-year-old assault case

Consultant neurosurgeon Dr Carl Bruce has been found not guilty on all charges in an assault case in which he was accused of beating fellow neurosurgeon Dr Roger Hunter and damaging his shirt and tie nearly 19 years ago.

Parish Judge Alwayne Smith handed down the ruling on Monday morning in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court.

Bruce, who is medical chief of staff at the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI), was charged with assault occasioning bodily harm and malicious destruction of property arising from an alleged incident on July 31, 2007.

The matter was reported to the police in November 2024 and first mentioned in court last April. The trial began in April this year, with Hunter as the Crown’s sole witness.

During his testimony, Hunter told the court that the alleged incident occurred in an operating theatre at UHWI while he was preparing for surgery.

He said he did not report the matter earlier because he had migrated and was pursuing a medical fellowship overseas.

- Karen Madden

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