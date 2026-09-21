Thirty new citizens join Jamaican family

A total of 30 individuals from diverse backgrounds recently became Jamaican citizens.

For them, citizenship represents more than the receipt of a certificate; it is a formal affirmation of their connection to the island, its people and its culture.

The group was welcomed as new Jamaican citizens through various categories, including 21 by naturalisation, one minor, four through marriage, and four by descent.

Director of Citizenship at the Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA), Kalefa Williams-Douglas, explained that each citizenship category is designed to accommodate individuals with different types of connections to Jamaica.

She informed that naturalisation applies to eligible non-Commonwealth nationals who have resided in Jamaica for at least five years, are of good character, and can demonstrate financial stability.

The director further explained that eligible applicants are required to take the Oath of Allegiance before officially becoming Jamaican citizens.

Williams-Douglas explained that persons applying for citizenship by descent are individuals born overseas to Jamaican parents.

She noted that citizenship through marriage is available to persons married to Jamaican nationals, while minor children under the age of 18 who meet the requisite criteria may also apply.

The director said the application process is straightforward for persons who submit the required documentation correctly.

For naturalisation applicants, the required documents include a passport, birth certificate, bank statement and employment letter to establish financial stability. Applicants must also be in compliance with Jamaica’s immigration laws and regulations.

Williams-Douglas explained that persons applying for citizenship by descent are required to submit a birth certificate, the Jamaican birth certificates of their parents, two passport-sized photographs, a valid form of photo identification, the completed application form, and the prescribed fee.

While PICA’s processes are currently manual, the director advised that work is underway to implement a system that will enhance efficiency and improve the overall application process.

She noted that applications for citizenship by naturalisation currently take approximately 24 months to process, while citizenship-by-descent applications are processed within 45 working days under the expedited service or 90 working days under the regular service.

The applicants come from a diverse range of countries, including Egypt, Zimbabwe, Russia, Myanmar, Haiti, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

FAMILY TIES

For some, the decision to become Jamaican citizens is deeply rooted in family ties and a desire to pass on the island’s heritage to the next generation.

One such individual is Sharmaine Campbell Burrell, who recently applied for Jamaican citizenship on behalf of her infant son, Kejaun Burrell.

She explained that the decision was driven by her desire for him to grow up connected to his Jamaican heritage and family roots.

“I want him to experience the same culture and know where his grandparents come from. His mother is Jamaican, and his father is also Jamaican, so we want him to have that cultural background,” Campbell-Burrell told JIS News.

She described the application process as straightforward, noting that she completed the application form, submitted the required documents, paid the relevant fee, and then awaited the outcome.

“I love everything about Jamaica. The culture, the beach. I am a Jamaican… and I’ll welcome everybody to be a part of Jamaica,” she said.

For new citizens who have chosen to make Jamaica their home, the decision is equally shaped by their experiences living on the island and the connections they have formed with its people.

Frank Mhundwa Biggy, a native of Zimbabwe, recalled first arriving in Jamaica as a missionary and being immediately impressed by the warmth and hospitality of its people.

“I saw that the people were so welcoming and so friendly, and I decided to be one of them since its one love,” he said.

Edner Filisma, a national of Haiti, also expressed appreciation for Jamaica’s warm and welcoming spirit.

“Jamaica is a place where they always welcome Haitians and, as a Haitian, I feel good to become a Jamaican citizen,” he said.

Yanesty Cuellar Tamargo, a native of Cuba, described the moment as “a big blessing”, noting that while she had long loved Jamaica, becoming a citizen made her bond with the country official.

“I love this country, I love Jamaicans,” she said, proudly thanking everyone who had helped her become “a big Jamaican now”.

According to Williams-Douglas, many persons who acquire Jamaican citizenship by descent, particularly children, maintain meaningful connections to the country despite residing overseas.

She added that some have even gone on to represent Jamaica in international sporting arenas.

The director is encouraging prospective applicants to carefully follow the guidelines, complete their application forms correctly, and ensure that all supporting documents are up to date before submission.

Williams-Douglas also invites persons to choose Jamaica as a place to live, work, do business and build their future, highlighting the opportunity to become part of the nation’s rich culture and heritage.

For the latest group of newly minted citizens, that connection is no longer simply an appreciation of Jamaica from afar. It has now become an official part of their identity.

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