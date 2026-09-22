Farmer remanded as murder file remains incomplete

St Catherine farmer Peter Fable, 36, who is accused of using a pitchfork to kill a bus driver, was again remanded when he appeared in the St Catherine Parish Court on Tuesday.

Fable is charged with the murder of 33-year-old Mario Sewell of Bois Content, Old Harbour, St Catherine.

When Fable appeared before Parish Judge Genetta Smikle, it was revealed that the case file remains incomplete.

Outstanding documents include the post-mortem report, the Scene of Crime statement and a statement from a Justice of the Peace who is currently off the island.

Fable was ordered remanded until October 27, when the matter will again be mentioned for case management.

Allegations are that about 10:00 pm on July 1, Sewell was walking when he was approached by Fable, who allegedly told him he had “something” for him.

Fable then allegedly attacked Sewell with a pitchfork, stabbing him repeatedly in the chest and face.

Sewell was assisted to the May Pen Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Fable reportedly fled the scene but was held during a police operation in the community the following day.

He was subsequently arrested and charged following a question-and-answer session.

- Rasbert Turner

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