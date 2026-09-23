Gabrielle Henry sues Miss Universe Organization over 2025 stage fall

Former Miss Universe Jamaica Gabrielle Henry has filed a lawsuit against the Miss Universe Organization and two related companies, alleging that unsafe stage conditions and negligence caused her to fall during last year’s Miss Universe competition in Thailand.

According to PEOPLE, the lawsuit was filed Monday, September 21, in Delaware Superior Court in the United States, nearly a year after Henry’s fall during the preliminary competition on November 19, 2025.

Henry is reportedly pursuing five claims, including negligence, premises liability, negligent hiring, retention and supervision, and negligent and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

In the lawsuit, Henry alleges that she was following rehearsed choreography when she fell about five feet through an “unmarked and uncovered opening in the stage”. She claims the opening contained lighting equipment and concrete and that intense lighting directed at her impaired her visibility.

The lawsuit says Henry lost consciousness after the fall and suffered a traumatic brain injury, including acute subarachnoid haemorrhage, frontal lobe haemorrhagic contusion and subdural haemorrhage. She was hospitalised from November 19 to December 10, 2025.

Henry, who was practising as an ophthalmologist at the time, alleges that her injuries prevented her from resuming her medical residency and have left her with continuing neurological and cognitive symptoms requiring medical care, rehabilitation and follow-up.

She is also seeking damages for loss of earning capacity and professional opportunities, as well as emotional distress arising from the injuries and the extensive media attention surrounding the fall.

Henry alleges that other contestants had previously raised concerns about the lighting and staging conditions. She further claims that after her fall, the stage was modified with bright white lights to illuminate its edges.

The lawsuit names the Miss Universe Organization, JKN Legacy Inc. and Legacy Holding Group USA as defendants. It also refers to Miss Grand International (MGI), which was retained as the local host and event producer, alleging that MGI was responsible for staging, lighting and safety but that the Miss Universe Organization retained and exercised control over those areas.

In a statement to PEOPLE, the Miss Universe Organization said it had not been served with or received any lawsuit, claim, demand letter or subpoena from Henry and therefore could not comment on claims it had not seen.

The organisation also said responsibility for the production of the 74th Miss Universe competition, including the venue, stage and on-site safety, rested with MGI and Miss Universe Thailand under the direction of Nawat Itsaragrisil.

It said that after Henry’s fall, it paid her hospital expenses and later covered her treatment at a specialised hospital in Jamaica. The organisation also said it offered Henry a position as a goodwill ambassador, but had not received a response.

PEOPLE reported that, following the incident, Miss Universe Haiti Melissa Sapini said a staff member had appeared to blame Henry for the fall during a meeting with contestants. The Miss Universe Organization did not respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment on those claims at the time.

MGI, meanwhile, said Henry had missed her blocking and may not have been looking at the runway, while denying that anyone from the organisation blamed her.

Henry’s lawsuit maintains that the defendants failed to provide a safe stage and alleges that their actions contributed to her injuries.

- This story was first reported by PEOPLE Magazine

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