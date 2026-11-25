Thirty community-based organisations are to receive a total of $185.6 million in grants to implement projects aimed at improving health outcomes across Jamaica under the Government’s Community Arranged Response Efforts (C.A.R.E.) Fund.

Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton, making the announcement in the House of Representatives yesterday, said 31 proposals had been approved under the first round of the initiative, with funding agreements scheduled to be signed today.

The C.A.R.E. Fund, announced during his contribution to the 2026-2027 Sectoral Debate in May, is a $500-million programme to be implemented over 24 months and financed through the Health Ministry’s approved budget.

It provides grants to community-based, faith-based and non-governmental organisations to undertake health promotion and disease-prevention initiatives in 10 priority areas, including mental health, substance abuse, adolescent health, period poverty, responsible parenting, social media's impact on children, healthy ageing and home care for older persons and people with disabilities.

Tufton said the programme was designed to strengthen the role of families and communities in promoting healthier lifestyles, with organisations that have established relationships within their neighbourhoods helping to deliver interventions.

“The State provides direction and resources; the community provides reach and trust,” he said.

The minister stressed that the fund was not a slush fund and outlined several accountability measures governing the selection and disbursement of grants.

He said applicants had to be legally constituted and registered under the Charities Act, Co-operative Societies Act, Friendly Societies Act or Companies Act, and demonstrate sound governance, proper financial records and an established bank account.

The selection process was overseen by three committees — a Project Steering Committee, Technical Evaluation Committee and Appeals Advisory Committee — with independent members and conflict-of-interest rules.

Proposals were assessed against published criteria, including their objectives, implementation plans, budgets, risk management, sustainability and the applicant organisations’ track records.

Funding will be disbursed in tranches linked to agreed milestones, with quarterly reports and site visits used to monitor implementation. The ministry’s Internal Audit Unit will also conduct an audit at the end of the programme.

The call for proposals opened on June 15 and closed on August 21, attracting 215 applications from across the island. Of those, 108 passed initial completeness and eligibility checks, while 62 proceeded to full evaluation by the Technical Evaluation Committee in October.

Tufton said the 31 approved proposals included six healthy-ageing projects valued at $75.8 million and eight responsible-parenting projects worth $34.7 million.

The healthy-ageing initiatives will focus on keeping older people active and socially connected, preventing falls and training caregivers of older persons and people with disabilities.

The parenting projects will support positive parenting practices, early childhood development and young mothers.

Other initiatives will provide disability-care training for churches, senior citizens’ clubs and health workers; promote physical activity through the Jamaica Moves programme; assist people living on the streets with recovery and reintegration; provide platforms for young people to discuss mental health; and address period poverty among schoolgirls.

The minister acknowledged that many applications from smaller community groups were unable to proceed because they lacked the required registration, governance structures or financial systems.

He said the ministry would intensify support to help these organisations meet the requirements, including through its partnership with the Department of Co-operatives and Friendly Societies.

He also noted that some priority areas, including social media and child health, obesity and substance abuse, attracted few strong proposals.

With approximately $314 million remaining, Tufton said a second call for proposals would be launched, supported by outreach in every parish.

The Government's target is to support at least 100 community interventions during the fund's 24-month lifespan.

Tufton said the ministry would monitor the number and location of interventions, compliance with reporting requirements and, over time, whether more Jamaicans were accessing screening services, seeking early medical attention and receiving support from their families and communities.

He urged parliamentarians to encourage churches, citizens' associations, service clubs and youth organisations in their constituencies to become properly registered and prepare to participate in the next round.

The benefitting organisations:

• Christel House

• New Testament Church of God, Women’s Ministries

• Joy Town Community Development Foundation

• HerFlow Foundation

• First Corinthians Thirteen Foundation Limited

• Open Arms Development Centre

• Jamaica Island Nutrition Network

• Longville Park Community Development Benevolent Society

• Friendship Sports and Community Club

• Jamaica Council of Advocates Limited C/o Jamaica Youth Advocacy Network

• The Power of Prayer and Praise Outreach Ministries Limited

• LASCO Chin Foundation

• St Jago Grove Citizens Association

• Rotary Club of Savanna-la-Mar

• Golden Designs Limited

• Mustard Seed Communities (2 projects)

• Rotary Club of May Pen

• Grace and Staff Community Development Foundation

• Green Island Praise Tabernacle Apostolic Ltd

• Violence Prevention Alliance

• Mineral Heights Phase 2 Citizens Association Benevolent Society

• North Street Seventh-day Adventist Church

• Centre for Disability Studies

• Sports Road Sunshine Senior Citizens & Volunteer Club

• L.I.F.E. Academy

• Montego Bay High School Past Students' Association (Montego Bay Chapter)

• Leo Club of Mandeville

• Empowered To Soar Foundation

• RISE Life Management Services

• University of the West Indies Centre for Community Outreach and Development

editorial@gleanerjm.com