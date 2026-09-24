Samuda calls for simpler ocean governance at UN

Jamaica’s Minister of Water, Environment and Climate Change, Matthew Samuda, has called for a simpler and more coordinated international system to address challenges facing the world’s oceans.

Speaking at the United Nations’ Solutions Dialogue on Ocean Action and Leadership at UN Headquarters summit in New York on Tuesday, Samuda said, “The ocean is one connected system. Our governance should reflect that reality,” while arguing that countries should focus on improving coordination among existing institutions rather than creating additional bureaucracy.

He said communities experience climate change and biodiversity loss as interconnected issues, but are often required to navigate separate processes, reporting requirements and financing mechanisms.

“The answer is not necessarily another institution, but rather stronger coordination among the institutions we already have,” Samuda said, calling for reduced administrative burdens for Small Island Developing States and financing that supports projects delivering multiple benefits.

He cited mangrove restoration as an example, noting that such projects can protect coastlines, support biodiversity and benefit coastal communities. He also highlighted Jamaica’s National Council on Ocean and Coastal Zone Management as a possible model for other countries.

Samuda said the issue is particularly important for Jamaica, where about 80 per cent of the population lives near the coast. He also pointed to the estimated US$12.2 billion in damage, losses and costs from Hurricane Melissa.

“If we were designing international ocean architecture afresh, we would start with the ocean rather than the institutions,” Samuda said.

He invited UN officials and other stakeholders to Jamaica for the 13th Our Ocean Conference, which will be held in Montego Bay in June 2029.

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