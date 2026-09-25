Fi We Children raises concern over violence among Jamaican teens

The Fi We Children Foundation (FWCF) is raising concern about what it describes as the increasing visibility of violence among children and young people following two recent disturbing incidents involving teenagers.

In one incident, two teenage siblings were reportedly charged with assault occasioning grievous bodily harm and unlawful wounding after allegedly attacking a teenage girl during a dispute on a bus in Spanish Town, St Catherine.

The girl reportedly suffered a fractured nose and lost consciousness during the incident.

FWCF is also expressing concern about a video circulating on X, formerly Twitter, which appears to show a male Kingston College student being held over a railing by peers before being released and falling onto a flight of stairs.

The organisation says while violence among young people is not new, the widespread use of mobile phones and social media has made it easier for incidents to be recorded, circulated and amplified.

FWCF says accountability must be accompanied by prevention, education and early intervention.

It believes children should be equipped with the skills to manage conflict, respect others and resolve disagreements without resorting to violence.

The foundation is calling on the state minister with responsibility for Peace, child protection agencies, schools, parents, communities and other stakeholders to strengthen coordinated efforts to prevent youth violence and create safer environments for children.

FWCF is also reminding schools that its Mek Wi Reason: ADR in Schools project is available to provide peer-to-peer counselling and conflict-resolution training.

The programme is aimed at helping students develop practical tools to resolve disagreements peacefully.

The Fi We Children Foundation is a non-partisan, non-governmental organisation focused on empowering Jamaican youth, particularly those in rural communities.

Founded at The University of the West Indies, Mona, in February 2019, the organisation uses education, advocacy, mentorship and community engagement to help young people develop resilience, leadership skills and greater participation in society.

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