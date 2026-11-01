JCSA calls off protest

The Jamaica Civil Service Association (JCSA) says a planned protest by public sector workers, scheduled for Monday outside the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service, has been called off.

The JCSA is the union that represents employees in the public sector.

The union had mobilised its members to wear black attire outside the Heroes Circle offices of the finance ministry to protest what it said was the government's sudden decision to terminate the Government Employees’ Transportation Service (GETS) on October 31.

The JCSA says the decision to call off the protest follows discussions with Minister of Finance and the Public Service Fayval Williams on Saturday and an agreement that was reached to continue the GETS.

The union said Williams confirmed, in a letter it received on Saturday, that the Government-owned Jamaica Urban Transit Company will continue operating transportation service for public servants under the existing arrangements for an additional six months.

The JCSA said this is to allow for discussions to continue towards finalising a new arrangement.

The finance ministry also indicated that an official notice of the agreement will be circulated to all government ministries, departments and agencies on Monday, according to a statement from the JCSA.

The union said it welcomes the outcome of the discussions and views the latest development as a positive step towards resolving the concerns raised in the interest of public sector workers.

“We therefore ask all members and supporters who intended to participate in the planned protest action to take note that the protest is no longer proceeding,” it said.

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