Christopher Samuda re-elected to FICTS board of trustee

President of the Jamaica Olympic Association Christopher Samuda has been re-elected to the board of trustees of the International Federation of Cinema, Television (FICTS).

He will serve a four-year term.

Samuda was re-elected during FICTS’ General Elective Assembly held in Milan, Italy on Saturday as part of the 44th Milano International FICTS Festival World Championship Final, which will conclude this week.

The Milan-based FICTS has a membership of 130 countries and is recognised by the International Olympic Committee.

It was established to promote the values in and the values of sports through film and cinematic images.

Responding to his re-election, Samuda said positions gained should never be badges of self-praise.

Instead, he said they should be treated as opportunities to “serve others before self”.

“To lead, yet be guided by counsel and to inspire rather than to aspire, unless one's aspirations embrace and honour the very trust that the electors have placed in you and the integrity of the office to which you are elected,” he said.

The federation's primary events are the World FICTS Challenge, which is a global competitive championship of cinematic, film, television and sports cultural works and the International Festival Commission, now chaired by Samuda.

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