Bartender collapses and dies at Halloween Scream Festival

A man believed to be a bartender collapsed and died early Sunday at the popular Halloween Scream Festival, held at the National Stadium complex in St Andrew.

Police sources believe that Shaquille Sprowl, 22, may have been electrocuted.

According to one source, there was evidence of “exposed live electrical wires” in the area where the incident occurred.

“It is alleged that electrical wires were exposed on the metallic counter that Mr Sprowl was leaning against [before he collapsed],” the source said.

A statement from the organisers of the party confirmed the death of a “member of the bar staff”, but cautioned against speculation about the cause of the incident.

“We understand that emotions are heightened and that there is considerable speculation surrounding the incident. However, we respectfully ask that the relevant authorities be afforded the time and space necessary to conduct their investigations and establish the circumstances surrounding the incident,” said a statement from the organisers.

The statement said a member of the bar staff had to be rushed to hospital after collapsing while undertaking his duties.

“Upon being alerted to the incident, paramedics responded immediately and attended to the individual, who was subsequently transported to hospital.

In spite of these efforts, we are deeply saddened to confirm that he later passed away,” it said.

The organisers said they are “cooperating fully” with the police investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident and “remain committed to supporting the investigative process to ensure it proceeds as smoothly and efficiently as possible”.

They indicated, too, that they have met with Sprowl’s family and employer “as we seek to provide support and address the circumstances surrounding this tragedy”.

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