Jamaican students at Howard University awarded US$124,000 in scholarships

UPPER MARLBORO, Maryland – Thirty Jamaican students attending Howard University have received scholarships valued at between US$4000 - US$5,000 each, for a total of US$124,000, as the Jamaica Howard University Affinity Network (JHUAN) continued its efforts to support Jamaican scholars through financial assistance, mentorship and professional development.

The scholarships were presented at the seventh annual HUes of Blue fundraising reception, held at Wellspring Manor & Spa in Upper Marlboro. The event brought together Jamaican students, university officials, alumni, business leaders and members of the diaspora to celebrate academic achievement and raise support for future scholars.

Recipients were required to be of Jamaican birth or parentage, maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.0, and be enrolled full-time at Howard University. The awards were presented by JHUAN President and Chairman Don Christian, who also serves on Howard University’s Board of Trustees.

Christian said the organisation’s mission extends beyond financial assistance and seeks to create a strong support network for Jamaican students through mentorship, professional connections and career development opportunities.

According to figures presented at the event, JHUAN has awarded 145 scholarships, 19 freshman fellowships and five Finish Line awards since its establishment in 2018, representing a total of US$642,500 in assistance.

Christian noted, however, that significant need remains among Jamaican students at Howard University.

“We have a 100 per cent graduation rate, yet we have an underserved population because there are over 100 students with average GPAs of 3.7 that we were not able to provide any support for,” he said. “So we are on a mission. We have a community and a movement that’s designed to connect and find any way possible through scholarships, networking and other forms of support to assist these Jamaican students who are so deserving and so talented.”

He added that the organisation aims to inspire students and connect them with opportunities that will help them succeed during their studies and throughout their professional careers.

“As an alumnus who has benefited greatly from Howard University, it is important that we look for ways to support our academic institutions and pay it forward,” Christian said. “JHUAN exists to inspire our students to dream more, learn more, and become more.”

The event also recognised individuals whose professional accomplishments and community service have contributed to education and youth development.

This year’s JHUAN IMPACT Awards were presented to Devon Bryan, co-founder of Cyversity, formerly the International Consortium of Minority Cybersecurity Professionals, and Trevor Heaven, chairman of the board of directors of Future Energy Source Company Limited (FESCO).

Christian said the awardees exemplify the type of leadership and service JHUAN seeks to highlight for students.

“When you look at what those gentlemen have done in community, in scholarship, in education, supporting schools and supporting young people, that is the type of role model that we think is important to showcase to our kids,” he said.

The programme also honoured Lisa Brown Alexander, owner of Wellspring Manor & Spa, with the Trailblazer Award. Brown Alexander, a Howard University alumna, and her husband, Kevin Alexander, hosted the reception at their Upper Marlboro property. Christian thanked the couple for their continued support of the scholarship initiative and for providing the venue for the event.

Howard University President Dr Wayne A.I. Frederick underscored the importance of scholarship support for Jamaican students and noted that international students at Howard often face circumstances different from those at many other institutions.

“These scholarships are very, very important,” Frederick said. “You have very excellent students in very important fields who can go back to Jamaica or go anywhere in the world and really impact their field.”

Frederick also praised Christian and the JHUAN leadership team for the organisation’s vision and growth.

“A lot of kudos to the committee, obviously to Mr Christian, whose vision it was to start the organisation,” Frederick said. “I think it has grown very nicely but, more importantly, it has benefited the students so significantly.”

The programme included the presentation of the Bancroft S. Gordon Scholarship Awards to Shaneal Mitchell and Blayne Montaque. The award honours the late Bancroft S. Gordon, a Howard University alumnus and former football player, and recognises excellence in athletics, academics, leadership and community engagement.

The HUes of Blue reception has become JHUAN’s flagship fundraising event, bringing together members of the Jamaican diaspora, Howard alumni, university leaders and corporate supporters in an effort to expand educational opportunities for Jamaican students. Organisers say the goal remains ensuring that talented students are not denied opportunities because of financial circumstances while encouraging them to use their success to give back to Jamaica and their communities.