JUTC’s Port Antonio-Kingston route attracts strong early interest

The Jamaica Urban Transit Company’s (JUTC) Route 710 service between Port Antonio and downtown Kingston officially hit the road on Wednesday, providing commuters in Portland and St Thomas with another public transportation option to the capital.

Ahead of the launch, approximately 500 people signed up for JUTC SmartFare cards, underscoring strong demand for the service.

The route, which operates through St Thomas, runs Monday to Saturday and has been welcomed by residents as a comfortable and reliable transportation option between Portland and Kingston.

The fare is $600 for passengers using the JUTC SmartFare card and $700 for those paying with cash. Concession fares for students, senior citizens and persons with disabilities have been set at $300.

JUTC Managing Director Owen Ellington said Portland had generated more public interest in the service than any of the agency’s recent rural expansions.

“Of all the rural services that we have launched so far, the promise of service to Port Antonio has generated far more interest and excitement than we have seen before,” Ellington said.

“On Friday of last week when our team was in Port Antonio introducing the service and issuing SmartFare cards, they actually registered 500 potential commuters, which will take 10 buses of this size for that amount of individuals that are showing interest.”

Ellington added: “I would like to make it clear that the presence of the JUTC in Port Antonio is not intended to displace PPV operators.”

Safe commute

Transport Minister and West Portland Member of Parliament Daryl Vaz announced on Wednesday that the service will originate in Port Antonio, allowing commuters to travel to Kingston early enough to conduct business and return home safely.

“It’s a practical step towards a more connected national transport system. One that links communities, supports opportunity and makes reliable public transportation available to more Jamaicans,” said Vaz.

According to Vaz, negotiations and discussions led to the decision to have the JUTC shuttle depart from Port Antonio at approximately 5 a.m.

“Parson christen him pickney fuss (first) and, since Portland is involved, it is only fitting that the JUTC bus should depart from Port Antonio en route to Kingston via St Thomas,” he said.

“This will ensure that Port Antonio citizens will be able to go to Kingston in a timely safe manner. I am pleased to announce that we are switching it around and the buses are going to leave from Port Antonio to Kingston. And then the Kingston people, who want to come and enjoy the safest most beautiful parish in paradise, can take an easy stroll down and spend the day.”

Vaz said arrangements had already been made to house the bus in Port Antonio.

“We have already found a place for the bus to be housed in Port Antonio and that will happen almost immediately,” he noted.

Vaz described the new service as another significant development in the expansion of public transportation, noting that the Port Antonio-to-Kingston route is one of several introduced by the JUTC in recent years.

“When we get the last hundred of the 300 buses for JUTC, which will come to Jamaica next year, in 2027, we will be able to expand to make sure that every rural township in Jamaica has a service like this where people can use it and go to Kingston and do their business, and go back to the parish where they are from,” he said.

The JUTC bus can accommodate up to 50 passengers and offers air-conditioned travel, free Wi-Fi service, and comfortable seating.

Among those welcoming the new route was 64-year-old Doreen Beale of Long Bay, Portland, who said the service would provide a more comfortable alternative to existing transportation options.

“I am so happy to be witnessing this occasion. It was quite a challenge travelling on coaster buses and other type of vehicles to get into Kingston, as the amount of people onboard led to some discomfort,” Beale said.

“I was always telling people that one day the JUTC bus would come, but they never believe me,” added Beale, who lives in Kingston and regularly visits her home in Long Bay, Portland.

gareth.davis@gleanerjm.com