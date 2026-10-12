Harris wants early guilty pleas to count in more cases

President of the Advocates’ Association of Jamaica (AAJ), Tamika Harris, is calling for greater recognition of early guilty pleas in Jamaica’s criminal justice system, arguing that they can spare victims further trauma and help reduce court backlogs.

“Encouraging early guilty pleas is not about rewarding criminal conduct. It is about promoting accountability, protecting victims and ensuring the timely administration of justice.

“The purpose of a guilty plea reduction is not to reward an offender for being sorry. It is to recognise the value of admitting guilt early, even when the decision is motivated by the prospect of a lighter sentence,” she said.

The AAJ head argued that an offender who pleads guilty at the earliest reasonable opportunity can help bring a case to a quicker resolution, sparing victims and witnesses the anxiety of lengthy court proceedings.

Harris’ call comes in the wake of recent calls from Justice Minister Delroy Chuck and Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Janek Forbes for greater use of the Plea Negotiations and Agreements Act.

Forbes stressed that not all cases need to be tried, while Chuck has insisted that the country cannot try every case and encouraged lawyers to advise their clients to face the consequences of their actions.

According to Harris, many Jamaicans believe that once someone commits a crime, they should receive the full punishment prescribed by law.

“But should someone who admits wrongdoing, accepts responsibility and tries to make things right be treated the same as someone who does not?” she asked.

Prevent further trauma

She argued that while offenders must still face appropriate punishment, the timing of a guilty plea should be considered when determining a sentence.

“An early guilty plea does not erase the victim’s suffering, but it can prevent further trauma and bring an earlier sense of closure,” Harris argued.

According to Harris, the earlier an offender accepts responsibility, the greater the opportunity to resolve the matter without putting victims through the demands of a full trial.

She acknowledged, however, that accused persons must have a fair opportunity to obtain legal advice and examine the evidence before deciding whether to plead guilty.

Harris also argued that accepting responsibility could be an important first step towards rehabilitation, although she cautioned that pleading guilty does not automatically demonstrate genuine remorse.

She raised particular concerns about the treatment of certain firearms offences under the Firearms (Prohibition, Restriction and Regulation) Act, 2022.

She noted that Jamaica’s Plea Negotiations and Agreements Act, 2017, and the Criminal Justice (Administration) Act provide for sentencing reductions for early guilty pleas, while the 2022 firearms legislation excludes certain offences from these ordinary reductions.

Harris questioned whether this approach could discourage accused persons from pleading guilty early, particularly where the applicable mandatory minimum sentence remains unchanged despite an early admission.

She also pointed to what she described as a declining case clearance rate in the Gun Court, arguing that the issue is particularly important when the justice system is seeking to resolve cases efficiently.

“If our laws recognise that early guilty pleas benefit victims, encourage accountability and promote efficiency, why should those benefits receive no sentencing recognition in firearms cases?” she asked.

Harris rejected the argument that sentencing reductions for guilty pleas amount to rewarding criminals, noting that even when a plea is motivated by self-interest, the practical benefits remain. Victims may be spared the experience of giving evidence, cases can be resolved sooner, and court resources can be used to hear other matters.

tanesha.mundle@gleanerjm.com