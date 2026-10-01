KC: Investigation found students in viral stairwell video were trying to save, not harm, grade 7 boy

Kingston College (KC) has officially condemned the vilification of two students who were reportedly trying to help a seventh-grade student seen dangling from a stairwell in a recent video circulating online.

In a letter to parents and guardians on Wednesday, the school said a full investigation determined that the child was not being bullied and that the boys seen holding him in the video were trying to help him.

The letter, however, did not state how the student ended up in the predicament depicted in the video.

“The school wishes to state categorically and unequivocally that, based on the findings of its comprehensive investigation, there was absolutely no bullying involved in this incident,” read the letter, signed by Principal Dave Myrie.

“These findings have been accepted and agreed on by all parties involved.”

KC noted that the investigation involved a careful review of the audio, interviews with students, meetings with parents, and consultations with external entities charged with providing an objective assessment.

“The evidence does not establish that the Grade 9 students involved were bullying, intimidating, attacking or attempting to harm the Grade 7 student. On the contrary, the evidence established that the Grade 9 students were trying to help him and prevent him from coming to harm in what was a concerning and potentially dangerous situation,” the letter stated.

“It is therefore unfortunate that these young men have, through comments and interpretations arising from the circulation of the video, been portrayed or branded as villains. That portrayal is not supported by the findings of the school’s investigation.”

Following the incident, the mother of the Grade 7 student said her child had been subjected to increased bullying by a student in his class since school commenced in September, and that the child had asked that the matter not be reported for fear of being further victimised.

KC administrators also dismissed those allegations in the letter.

“This allegation was specifically investigated with meetings held with the relevant students, their parents and the Form Teacher. The investigation established that there was absolutely no evidence of bullying,” the letter stated, outlining several channels through which students and their parents can report matters of bullying.

“The school cannot investigate or intervene in matters of bullying, intimidation, inappropriate conduct or other concerns affecting a student if such matters are not brought to our attention. The school has established procedures for addressing matters ... parents and students are encouraged to use these established channels so that concerns can be properly documented, assessed and addressed,” it continued.

In the meantime, the school has cautioned parents and guardians against making public comments, posting on social media and sharing conclusions about incidents under investigation at the school.

A short video or partial account, it stressed, rarely provides the full context of an incident.

“Our children deserve to be protected not only from physical harm, but also from the consequences of misinformation, speculation and premature public judgement. Please allow us to establish the facts before conclusions are reached publicly,” Kingston College said.

The school directed complaints from students and parents to the Class Parents WhatsApp Group, the Parent-Teachers’ Association or the Form Teacher.

- Corey Robinson

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