Policeman gets 22 years for shooting death of girlfriend

The policeman who reportedly shot and killed his girlfriend during a dispute over a phone call at the woman’s house in Richmond, St Mary, last June was on Friday sentenced to 22 years and six months in prison.

The 24-year-old former Police Constable, Patrick Walters, was also sentenced to 20 years and three months for using a firearm to commit a felony.

Justice Tara Carr handed down the sentences and ruled that they are to run concurrently.

Walters was initially charged with murder but pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the St Mary Circuit Court.

He was charged in connection with the shooting death of 20-year-old D’Jonnay Graham on June 25, 2025.

According to the victim’s mother, Euon Douglas Graham, the dispute arose after her daughter received a phone call.

Following the sentencing on Friday, the grieving mother said that she was not pleased as she was expecting Walters to get at least 35 years.

“We are not pleased with the sentence, because a murder him murder me daughter,” she said.

She also accused the former policeman of not being truthful in his claim that her daughter had reached for his weapon.

The facts before the court are that about 9:15 pm on the day of the incident, Walters was at Graham’s home when a dispute developed between them, during which she was shot.

The police were summoned, and on arrival, Walters and Graham were observed with what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

Both were assisted to the Port Maria Hospital, where Graham succumbed to her injuries.

Investigators probed the matter, and a file was submitted to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

On July 17, 2025, the DPP ruled that Walters should be charged with murder and using a firearm to commit a felony.

He is represented by Attorney-at-Law Donahue Martin.

- Tanesha Mundle

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