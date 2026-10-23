November 13 case management hearing for man accused of killing 80-year-old St Catherine mother

A case management hearing is to be held on November 13 for the man accused of the murder of his 80-year-old mother, whose decomposing body was found inside their home in Cheesefield district, St Catherine.

The date was set today when 53-year-old Paolo Grant, who was born and raised in Italy, appeared before the St Catherine Parish Court.

The deceased is Jasmine Grant, otherwise called ‘Sister Grant’, a retiree.

In court today, an interpreter was able to facilitate communication between the accused and the Crown.

Senior Parish Court Judge Desiree Alleyne indicated that a document from the Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA) showed that Grant is the holder of a Jamaican passport.

A defence attorney submitted that Grant’s mother is Jamaican and that this may be how he acquired the passport, but that he was unable to communicate in English.

Grant was then ordered remanded.

Allegations are that about 11:00 a.m. on November 19, 2025, the woman's body was discovered in an advanced state of decomposition, with several wounds, inside her house in Cheesefield district.

The gruesome discovery was made after a group of residents reportedly entered the premises when attempts to contact her failed.

Her son was reportedly seen at the premises and was taken into police custody on suspicion of murder.

He was subsequently charged.

He has made several court appearances.

- Rasbert Turner

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