Worker killed in crane accident at Sangster airport on his 58th birthday

WESTERN BUREAU – A maintenance worker was killed in a freak accident at the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, St James, on Friday morning after parts of a crane he was operating reportedly fell on him.

The deceased has been identified as 58-year-old Everton Campbell, of a Grants Pen address in Kingston.

Campbell, who was working on the airport ramp at the time of the incident, reportedly died on the spot.

In a particularly tragic twist, today was Campbell’s 58th birthday.

Details surrounding the accident are limited at this time, including the nature of the maintenance work being carried out and what caused sections of the equipment to fall.

The incident is expected to trigger investigations by the relevant authorities into the circumstances surrounding Campbell’s death.

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