Sean Major-Campbell | Should the Church talk about artificial intelligence?

“ I advise you to use social media and artificial intelligence well, employing these tools in a moderate and disciplined manner, because they can immerse us in an unreal world where the ephemeral, mere appearance, and deception end up taking the place of true values and what really matters.”

Words from Pope Leo XIV in his Encyclical, Magnifica Humanitas. The word of wisdom is that where artificial intelligence is used, humanity should be affirmed and human dignity protected.

While holding a pro-science position, the Anglican Communion engages ethical considerations about artificial intelligence through various conversations. ECLAS is a research body that seeks to explore various areas to include research, policy advice, science and other areas to include ethical concerns. Its partnership is led by St. John’s College, Durham University with the University of York and the Church of England. ECLAS stands for equipping leadership in an age of science.

The Rev’d Dr Kathryn Pritchard (ECLAS director who leads on work with the Church of England’s public policy team) in an article, “ Why the Church of England is talking about artificial intelligence” notes that “ The scientists who contribute to these events have told us that they are struck by the depth and breadth of thought senior church leaders and advisors give to these topics. Most uses of AI require stringent ethical consideration if the technology is to achieve its intended goals. Some scientists mention losing sleep over possible unintended side-effects and unwanted applications of their research. So, both the scientists and the bishops value the opportunity for a nuanced and complex discussion of the science and its ethical applications.”

It increasingly appears to me, to be a very important matter for which the Church is poised to contribute to ethical discourse given its unique affirmation of the imago Dei, or image of God in which humanity is created. Any worthwhile framework for the AI conversation in Anglican tradition will therefore be led by a focus on human dignity. Artificial intelligence should therefore be considered subject to human intelligence.

True values must include economic justice, spiritual authenticity, truth, and the protection of the created order. The common good must be a common goal regardless of colour, creed, or class.

We must face such questions as whether there is a risk for the more powerful to weaponise AI against the weaker, poorer, and more oppressed people of the world? Does AI have the potential to redefine truth dependent on who controls AI? Could rogue systems take over the financial information of the banking system in small nation states like Jamaica? What are possible implications? In a world that is on the brink of more wars, what are potential dangers with unbridled AI systems? How is human agency being protected in this age of AI, in the interest of all humanity?

The subject of AI is one to be engaged rather than feared. The fear is however understandable in a world where irresponsible thinking may run experiments with AI while derailing human judgement, avoiding accountability, and ignoring ethical considerations.

I rather like the Church of England’s support for a Synod motion by the Diocese of Oxford. Bishop Steven Croft introduced the motion most admirably when he stated inter alia, “For a Christian, work is central for human flourishing and not just an economic issue. We were placed in a garden and charged with a God-given task from the very beginning. Work is related intimately to human dignity and purpose. Work is more than just the tools we invent or master. Work is more than just a means to earn a wage. The theological value of work faces new and powerful challenges and needs to be articulated afresh in the public square … .”

Another helpful observation from the Methodist Conference (Britain) on AI is “AI tools may assist tasks within the life of the Church, but do not exercise ministry in themselves. Responsibility for worship, teaching, pastoral care and leadership remains with those called and appointed to these roles. Accordingly, AI may appropriately support preparation, organisation and administration. However, it should not be treated as a substitute for personal judgement, theological reflection or relational engagement.”

AI is most certainly not an innocent tool. Increasingly we are seeing that ethical decisions must be engaged in the halls of power. Bishop Steven Croft has served as a member of the House of Lord’s Select Committee on Artificial Intelligence. Bishop Steven’s Blog references five core principles or AI Code observed by the Committee: 1. Artificial intelligence should be developed for the common good and benefit of humanity. 2. Artificial intelligence should operate on principles of intelligibility and fairness. 3. Artificial intelligence should not be used to diminish the data rights or privacy of individuals, families or communities. 4. All citizens have the right to be educated to enable them to flourish mentally, emotionally and economically alongside artificial intelligence. 5. The autonomous power to hurt, destroy or deceive human beings should never be vested in artificial intelligence.

Human beings are called and empowered to be stewards of God’s gift of creation. We have agency. We might choose to do what is wholesome and for the greater good of all. We may also choose to be selfish and do what is unhelpful for community. Our choices have consequences. Science has shown that our actions impact what happens with global climate change. We also have the capacity to determine how artificial intelligence is used.

Today at 9 a.m., AWAG – Animal Welfare Advocacy Group and Christ Church, Vineyard Town will celebrate a service of creation and pet blessing. There is also a creation service at Christ Church, Port Antonio at 7:30 a.m. May we appreciate the blessings of life afforded by God’s gift of creation. We praise God for nature’s intelligence.

Fr. Sean Major-Campbell is an Anglican priest and advocate for human rights and dignity. Please send feedback to columns@gleanerjm.com and seanmajorcampbell@gmail.com