Stacy-Ann Smith launches audiobook, education award in father’s memory

Communications specialist and author Stacy-Ann Smith has launched an audiobook version of her 2021 memoir, Time Does Not Heal, alongside an education initiative established in memory of her late father.

The initiative, the Carl Williams Prize for Home Economics, will provide an annual award to the student at Aberdeen High School in St Elizabeth who achieves the highest grade in Home Economics at the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) level.

The inaugural award, presented at the school on Monday, came with a $100,000 cash prize to assist the recipient with further education.

Smith, who is chief executive officer of Danrak Productions, presented the award to 17-year-old Akayla Simpson, Aberdeen High’s 2026 valedictorian.

Simpson, who plans to study at Mico University College with the aim of becoming a teacher, earned 16 passes at CSEC, along with additional passes at the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) and City & Guilds.

She was also the top student in seven subjects and earned a place on the school’s Principal’s Honour Roll.

Smith said the award was intended to honour her father, who was a chef and had a strong commitment to education and community service.

“He spent the last 13 years of his life in Aberdeen, serving the church as a deacon, serving the citizens association, the senior citizens association, and even the police youth club,” Smith said.

“At one point when he said he was president of the youth club, I said ‘Daddy, den yuh no too old to be president of the youth club?’ And his response was, ‘Girl, you’re never too old to serve’.”

She said her father’s example of service and his belief in education had influenced the decision to establish the prize.

“He was always giving back. He also fervently believed in the pursuit of knowledge and instilled that in all of his children. So, this award is a perfect way to honour his memory and to give back to the community where he found so much joy in the final season of his life,” she said.

Aberdeen High principal Audley Feare said Simpson exemplified the academic achievement the school sought to encourage.

“We are extremely proud of what Akayla has been able to accomplish,” Feare said, noting that the school recorded 100 per cent passes in 12 CSEC subjects this year.

He described Simpson as the kind of student who reflected the school’s efforts to foster a culture of high achievement and encourage students to “dream boldly, aim high and develop the knowledge, skills, and values needed to excel in a globally connected society”.

Wisynco, the corporate sponsor of the award, contributed half of the $100,000 prize, with Danrak Productions providing the remaining $50,000.

Wisynco head of consumer marketing Erin Mitchell said the company supported the initiative because of its alignment with its mission and its focus on education.

“When Stacy-Ann approached us to support this initiative, it was an easy decision,” Mitchell said. “The award perfectly aligns with Wisynco’s mission which is to improve the lives of people and gives us another opportunity to support education which is always worthwhile.”

Meanwhile, Smith’s Time Does Not Heal is now available as an audiobook through Caribbean audiobook platform Odiyo.

Smith said the memoir was inspired by a difficult period in her life and was intended to encourage greater attention to emotional and mental well-being.

“The central message of the book was and still remains the same – time alone does not heal. It’s the actions that you take in time that makes you well,” she said.

Smith said she hoped the audiobook would reach a wider audience and encourage more people to rethink their approach to mental and emotional well-being.