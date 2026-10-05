NaRRA to spend $115 million annually to lease new headquarters at Digicel Building

The National Reconstruction and Resilience Authority (NaRRA) is to spend approximately $115.2 million annually to lease its new headquarters at the Digicel Building in downtown Kingston, with operations at the facility scheduled to begin on November 1.

NaRRA said in a press release on Monday that the five-year lease for the premises at 14 Ocean Boulevard was agreed at a rate of US$26 per square foot, for a total annual cost of US$725,972, or about $115.2 million at today’s exchange rate.

The authority said the selection process included a detailed valuation by the National Land Agency (NLA), which assessed the proposed lease cost against current market values and the rates being paid by other government agencies for office space.

According to NaRRA, the assessment determined that the expenditure was in keeping with existing standards and prevailing market rates.

The Digicel Building was designed and constructed to withstand multiple environmental hazards and incorporates structural and engineering features intended to support resilience.

NaRRA said those features align with its mandate to maintain business continuity and critical functions during disasters and national emergencies.

“Resilience must be reflected in NaRRA’s operations. Our facilities must support safe working conditions, reliable communication and the continuity of critical functions during emergencies,” said NaRRA chief executive officer Ambassador Antony Anderson.

“Seismic resilience and robust backup systems are essential considerations for an entity focused on national reconstruction. Our new headquarters provides the infrastructure required to support that mandate.”

NaRRA said the new headquarters forms part of its ongoing efforts to build the institutional capacity and systems needed to execute its mandate.

Since its establishment, the authority has been conducting stakeholder consultations and coordination activities aimed at strengthening collaboration around Jamaica’s reconstruction and resilience priorities.

It is also building out its organisational structure, with recruitment for positions within the authority progressing on schedule.

NaRRA said the new headquarters will provide a centralised base from which it can coordinate those efforts and advance initiatives aimed at strengthening long-term national resilience and supporting sustainable economic growth.

The authority said it will continue to provide updates on its progress.

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