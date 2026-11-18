Only 31 of the 200 prefabricated houses donated to the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM) have been accounted for, an Auditor General’s report examining the agency’s management of resources received under the Hurricane Melissa relief initiative has revealed.

The report, tabled in Parliament on Tuesday, highlighted inadequate controls over the receipt, storage and distribution of donated fixed assets by the agency.

It noted that ODPEM provided a revised schedule in July 2026, reporting that 1,332 fixed assets valued at $443 million had been donated to the Government of Jamaica by various countries and entities. However, warehouse receipts were provided for only 1,084 of those items.

Although receipt forms were not provided for the remaining 248 items, the auditors were able to verify the existence of 11 motor vehicles, 31 prefabricated houses and 353 chainsaws.

The donated prefabricated houses were valued at more than $139 million.

“We found no evidence that the internationally donated fixed assets were recorded in ODPEM's inventory records or fixed asset register. Further, receipt forms were not provided for the remaining 248 assets noted on ODPEM’s schedule,” the report noted.

The audit also identified inconsistencies between the warehouse receipt forms and the donation schedules maintained by ODPEM to account for the fixed assets.

The quantities recorded on the warehouse receipt forms did not agree with those reflected in ODPEM’s donation schedules, while successive revisions to the schedules introduced further variances rather than resolving them.

“The omission of donated assets from the fixed asset register created a risk that financial and asset records would be incomplete or inaccurate, undermined accountability and limited ODPEM’s ability to track, monitor, maintain and report on assets entrusted to its care,” the report said.

- Sashana Small

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