Thieves targeting solar energy systems in Hanover

WESTERN BUREAU:

Thieves wreaking havoc across Hanover are zeroing in on solar systems, with the Hopewell Sports and Community Centre, the Sandy Bay Health Centre, and Cousins Cove Primary School all plundered in recent weeks.

The thefts have forced all three entities to adjust their operation schedules to navigate their reduced electrical power.

In all the instances, the hoodlums struck at night, making off with the batteries, which store extra daytime energy, and the inverters that act as the brain of the systems. At the Sandy Bay Health Centre, they made a second visit to also steal some of the solar panels.

Residents of the areas have expressed particular concern about the hits, noting that two of the entities are in the proximity of police stations. The Sandy Bay Health Centre is less than 100 metres from the Sandy Bay Police Station, and the Hopewell Sports and Community Centre is roughly 400 metres away from the Hopewell Police Station.

In Hopewell, the situation is particularly distressing as the youngsters who would normally go to the Hopewell Sports and Community Centre for after-school or weekend sporting and educational activities are now restricted because of the absence of electricity.

“My kids used to go there and do their homework in the evenings, but it is now closing earlier than usual because of their lack of electricity, which is a big inconvenience to all the kids that use the facility,” lamented one resident.

The Gleaner understands that all four incidents were reported and statements have been collected to facilitate investigations.

“The investigations are still at an early stage, but we are expecting that these stolen items will surface sooner or later, so we will be on the lookout. We are keeping our ears and eyes open looking for them,” a police source said.

While the prospect of getting a solar system below market price might be tempting, the police are advising residents against buying stolen equipment as this could land them in conflict with the law.

“It is advisable that anyone purchasing any solar energy equipment do so from reputable companies and make sure you have your receipts because we are going to be making serious checks for these stolen items,” the police source said. “This is not a good look for the community, so we are urging persons who might know where these items are to let us know.”

editorial@gleanerjm.com