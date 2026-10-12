Jamaica, Guyana forge tourism partnership

GEORGETOWN, Guyana:

Jamaica and Guyana have signed a tourism cooperation agreement that could open new opportunities for investment, air connectivity and multi-destination travel, as the South American nation accelerates the development of its tourism industry.

The memorandum of understanding (MOU), signed by Jamaica’s Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett and his Guyanese counterpart, Susan Rodrigues, during the Caribbean Tourism Organization’s (CTO) State of the Tourism Industry Conference (SOTIC) in Georgetown, establishes a framework for collaboration in hospitality training, tourism resilience, investment and sustainable development.

The agreement comes as Guyana records unprecedented tourism growth, supported by new international airlines, major hotel investments and a government strategy to diversify an economy experiencing significant transformation.

According to Rodrigues, Guyana welcomed a record 453,489 visitors in 2025, while another 360,623 arrivals were recorded during the first nine months of 2026.

Since 2020, she said, the country has attracted 12 additional airlines, expanding connections with North America, Europe, the Caribbean and South America.

Nine internationally branded hotels have also entered the market, strengthening the country’s accommodation capacity and its appeal to business and leisure travellers.

Guyana has hosted more than 18 conferences and major business events this year, further establishing itself as an emerging destination for meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions.

But Rodrigues made it clear that Guyana’s ambitions extend beyond increasing tourist arrivals.

“Our objective is not simply to count more arrivals,” she told delegates during the conference which ended last Friday, explaining that the government wants tourism to generate opportunities for farmers, fishermen, drivers, artisans, guides and small entrepreneurs.

She said tourism was becoming an increasingly important pillar of President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s economic diversification strategy.

For Jamaica, which has spent decades developing its international tourism industry, the agreement presents opportunities to share expertise in destination management, hospitality training and tourism resilience while exploring new regional partnerships.

Bartlett described Guyana’s natural heritage as valuable elements of regional offerings.

“Guyana is adding much more to the Caribbean tourism experience, with its forests, hidden valleys and rich natural heritage,” he said.

“We want to build the capacity of our people to respond to the demands of prosperity and ensure that we retain greater value from tourism for our people.”

Rodrigues also challenged Caribbean destinations to rethink their traditional approach to tourism competition, arguing that regional cooperation would be essential to future growth.

“We are not here simply to compete with one another for the same visitor,” she declared.

“The bigger question is: How do we collaborate better?”

She identified improved regional air connectivity, shared tourism intelligence, stronger destination linkages and joint marketing as priorities for the Caribbean.

Guyana’s vast rainforests, biodiversity, rivers, wildlife and Indigenous heritage offer a tourism product distinct from Jamaica’s established resort, cultural and entertainment offerings, creating potential for complementary travel experiences.

Rodrigues stressed, however, that environmental protection must remain central to Guyana’s development.

“We cannot separate the prosperity of our tourism industry from protecting the natural and cultural assets on which that industry depends,” she said.

The agreement also provides for cooperation in education and training, investment promotion, sustainable tourism and the development of multi-destination travel opportunities.

Rodrigues welcomed the partnership, saying it would allow both countries to exchange expertise and strengthen relationships among tourism stakeholders.

“This partnership allows us to learn from each other’s experiences, build stronger connections between our tourism stakeholders and create opportunities that benefit our people and the wider Caribbean,” she said.

While the agreement outlines broad areas of cooperation, specific joint projects, implementation timelines and financial commitments were not detailed in the announcement.

janet.silvera@gleanerjm.com