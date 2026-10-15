Corporate Hands| J’can roots inspire Lauderhill leaders’ support for Bellevue Hospital

Representatives display recreational and arts-and-crafts supplies donated to Bellevue Hospital by City of Lauderhill Mayor Denise Grant and Vice Mayor Richard Campbell. From left are Annmarie Madden, director of public relations, Jamaica Ex-Soldiers Association; Suzette Buchanan, chief executive officer of Bellevue Hospital; Comala Remogene, community outreach coordinator for the City of Lauderhill; and Andrew Crooks, founder of Get Therapy Now. Photo - AG Guest Guest