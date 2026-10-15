Corporate Hands|Intcomex donates 30 Spanish-language keyboards to Institute of Jamaica

Nicole Patrick-Shaw, deputy director of the Institute of Jamaica, and Dr Martha Corbett-Baugh, founder, chief executive officer and academic director of the Caribbean Training Institute for Languages (CTIL), display a Spanish-language keyboard during a recent handover ceremony. Intcomex donated 30 keyboards to the Institute of Jamaica’s Programmes Coordination Division through CTIL, to support language learning at computer labs at the Simón Bolívar Cultural Centre and the East Street and Greater Portmore Junior Centres. Photo - Contributed