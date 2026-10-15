Government plans $56m coastal protection project for Palisadoes

The Government plans to undertake a $56-million coastal protection project to strengthen the Palisadoes Peninsula and Port Royal in Kingston against coastal erosion and storm surges, as part of efforts to safeguard the Norman Manley International Airport, the Palisadoes main road and surrounding communities.

Transport Minister Daryl Vaz, speaking at Wednesday’s post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House, said the project would cover approximately 14.2 kilometres of coastline and include measures to protect critical transportation infrastructure from coastal hazards.

Vaz said the need for further protection was underscored by Hurricane Melissa, noting that a closer approach to Kingston could have severely compromised access to the airport and Port Royal.

“As a result of Melissa and realising that had Melissa come closer to Kingston, that the access to the airport and, of course, all the way to Port Royal, would be non-existent,” he said.

The minister said the Government has completed a comprehensive shoreline protection project plan, estimated to cost $56 million, with proposed works including strengthening existing revetments, rehabilitating dunes and mangroves, and revegetation.

He further stated that the plan also includes approximately 12.1 kilometres of dunes, improvements to vulnerable sections of the roadway and the installation of coastal monitoring systems.

Vaz said previous Palisadoes works had included approximately 4,500 metres of revetment construction over the past few years.

He said the project is being advanced and approved by Cabinet for inclusion in the National Reconstruction and Resilience Authority's work programme, with funding expected from its designated project pool.

Vaz said the initiative is intended to strengthen the coastline, preserve access to Port Royal and protect the airport and surrounding communities from the effects of coastal erosion and storm surges.

Vaz said the project would build on earlier coastal protection works along the corridor, which began in 2007 with the installation of boulders along sections of the shoreline.

“So this is a far-reaching project that is going to once and for all protect the airport and the access all the way to Port Royal, which you know started back in 2007, when we did all of those boulders on the stretch,” he said.

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