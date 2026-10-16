Portmore Deputy Mayor confident PNP will take control of Clarendon municipality

Portmore Deputy Mayor Alric Campbell is expressing confidence that the People’s National Party (PNP) will take control of the Clarendon Municipal Corporation following a recent floor crossing that could shift the balance of power in the 22-member council.

Campbell’s assertion comes amid uncertainty over the political leadership of the corporation, following reports that sitting Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) Mayor Joel Williams is expected to resign, potentially clearing the way for his deputy, Clive Mundle, to assume the post.

However, Campbell contends that such a move would not automatically protect Mundle from a challenge by the now-majority PNP.

“Persons believe that if the mayor resigns, then the deputy mayor will automatically become mayor and that he is protected for one year from any challenge, but in this case it is not so,” Campbell told The Gleaner.

According to Campbell, Section 16 of the Local Governance Act makes that provision applicable only following a parish council election.

“The PNP now has a clear majority and this changes the calculus; the minority cannot lead the majority in a functioning democracy,” Campbell argued.

A special meeting of the municipal corporation is scheduled for today, at which a no-confidence motion is expected to be considered.

There is speculation that Williams will tender his resignation, potentially clearing the way for Mundle to assume control of the corporation.

The political balance in the corporation was altered at last Thursday’s general meeting when May Pen North Councillor Tanyalee Williams crossed the floor from the ruling JLP to join the PNP.

The move threatens to break the previous 11-11 deadlock in the 22-member corporation, potentially giving the PNP 12 councillors and a clear majority.

- Ruddy Mathison

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