NHF doubles subsidies for persons with disabilities

Jamaicans with disabilities who are registered with the Jamaica Council for Persons with Disabilities (JCPD) can now receive twice the standard National Health Fund (NHF) subsidy on eligible medication, medical supplies, and diagnostic claims, with coverage of up to 95 per cent of the submitted cost.

The enhanced benefit, which took effect on September 30, was officially launched last Thursday at the NHF’s head office in Kingston. The initiative, representing a projected annual investment of $50 million, is intended to reduce out-of-pocket healthcare costs for eligible persons with disabilities managing chronic conditions.

Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton, who delivered the keynote address at the launch, underscored the importance of universal access to healthcare.

“We have to ensure that policies are all-inclusive and equitable. In health, we subscribe to universal access to good healthcare. In other words, nobody should be left behind on account of race, class, colour, creed, or abilities, and today is further evidence of the mandate of the National Health Fund and, indeed, of the Government of Jamaica, to ensure that universal access is guaranteed to one and all,” he stated.

Tufton also highlighted the broad impact of NHF subsidies on Jamaicans, noting: “The NHFCard has become the most valuable wallet feature in recent times for hundreds of thousands of Jamaicans.”

The increased subsidy is expected to benefit the roughly 17,000 people currently registered with the JCPD who meet the eligibility requirements for an NHF card. The number could rise as more eligible Jamaicans register with the council.

Desreen Booth, acting executive director of the JCPD, welcomed the new benefit for persons with disabilities. She described the double subsidy as a timely intervention and thanked the NHF for recognising the community and the challenges it faces.

“It has the potential to improve affordability, promote continuity of treatment, and contribute positively to the health and well-being of beneficiaries,” she said.

Director of the University of the West Indies Centre for Disability Studies, Professor Dr Floyd Morris, also addressed the launch and echoed Booth’s sentiments. Noting that persons living with disabilities spend two to three times more on healthcare than others, Morris said: “Today, you are ensuring that thousands of Jamaicans with disabilities will have a better chance to stay healthy, work, raise their families, and serve this great nation. Thank you for not just doubling our benefit but doubling our hope.”