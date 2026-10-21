Hanover salutes 10 local heroes

Western Bureau:

While the trauma of Hurricane Melissa continues to linger in Hanover, a spirit of gratitude marked National Heroes Day as 10 residents were honoured for exemplary service to the parish.

The honourees were recognised by the Hanover office of the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) and the Hanover Municipal Corporation (HMC) during the National Heroes Day civic ceremony at Bustamante Square in Lucea.

The event, dubbed Salute to Heroes and Awards Presentation, was held under the theme ‘Resilient People with a Proud Heritage’.

The recipients, six men and four women, were presented with citations and awards for contributions to public service, religion, education, and community service.

The honourees were: Delroy Pinnock and Moncrief Leslie, Public Service Award; Pastors Sheldon Sean Ashman and Vernon Fletcher, Religion Award; Dr Valrie Miller and Dr Beverly Peart Anderson, Education Award; and Horace Thompson, Hyacinth Shakes-Warren, Hyacinth Whyte-McKenzie and Stennett Rowe, Community Award.

The ceremony was a proud moment for relatives and friends of the recipients, who led the applause following each citation and award. They were joined by representatives of various community groups and organisations.

Several individuals and organisations also received honourable mention for their work in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa as displaced residents continue trying to rebuild their lives.

Delivering the Governor-General’s Heroes Week message, Hanover Custos Lennox Jackson reflected on the contributions of the nation’s heroes to Jamaica’s development.

“Today, this place is a place of remembrance, gratitude, and pride as we stand on the shoulders of those who paved the way before us,” he read, while highlighting the contributions of the country’s six national heroes and one heroine.

Tamika Davis, the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) caretaker for Hanover Western, read the prime minister’s message, and Heatha Miller-Bennett, member of Parliament for Hanover Western, delivered the opposition leader’s message.

Lucea Mayor Sheridan Samuels, who is also chairman of the HMC, acknowledged the contributions of those who have helped shape the parish’s growth and development over the years.

He said that heroism is a living spirit that walks among Jamaicans every day, noting that not all acts of service and sacrifice are recognised at the same time.

“As we undertake today’s proceedings, let us carry the courage of our heroes, faith in God, and a renewed devotion to our parish of Hanover. May today’s activities inspire us, uplift us, and strengthen us to build a better Jamaica and a better Hanover,” he added.

The ceremony was also attended by members of the clergy and representatives of several uniformed groups, including the Jamaica Constabulary Force and the Jamaica Fire Brigade.

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