16 resorts unite under Intimate Resorts of Negril for global marketing push

WESTERN BUREAU:

Sixteen independent Negril resorts have joined forces under Intimate Resorts of Negril in a global marketing drive aimed at strengthening their competitiveness, with support from the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB).

Spearheaded by veteran tourism marketer John Nalewicki, the revived organisation is seeking to give smaller, independently operated properties greater visibility in an increasingly competitive international marketplace dominated by large hotel brands.

Ian Kerr, of Sunset at the Palms, said the initiative was particularly important because Negril had historically enjoyed a distinctive identity in the international tourism marketplace. He recalled a period when Negril was regarded as such a unique resort destination that visitors sometimes viewed it almost separately from Jamaica.

Kerr said Nalewicki, who spent nearly 16 years as director of sales for North America at Sunset Resorts, had previously operated his own company marketing Negril properties.

He believes the renewed initiative offers smaller hotels an opportunity to strengthen their international presence in a marketplace increasingly dominated by large, internationally branded resorts.

The initiative has already secured the participation of 16 resorts, including Sunset at the Palms, Skylark, Rockhouse, Negril Treehouse, Coco La Palm, Rondel Village, Vera Club, Merrils, Travellers Beach Resort, Xtabi, Le Mirage, Idle Awhile Beach, Idle Awhile Villas, Idle Awhile Cliffs, The Cliff Hotel and Charela Inn.

Nalewicki wants to capitalise on the individuality rather than have smaller properties compete solely on the terms set by international hotel chains.

He said the organisation has signed a memorandum of understanding with the JTB, whose overseas representatives, travel adviser networks, educational programmes and international trade events are helping to extend its reach.

The marketing campaign is already active across North America, with South America and Europe being incorporated into its international outreach.

According to Nalewicki, Intimate Resorts representatives are spending more than 75 per cent of their time actively engaging the marketplace through travel adviser meetings, webinars, trade events and familiarisation trips designed to showcase Negril’s diverse tourism offerings.

“We are not waiting for business to come to Negril. We are going out into the world to bring business to Negril,” he declared.

The campaign is also intended to benefit restaurants, attractions, artisans, vendors and other small businesses that contribute to the character of the resort town.

“Our mission extends beyond promoting hotel rooms,” Nalewicki explained, describing Negril as “a destination within a destination”.

The initiative has received enthusiastic support from participating hoteliers, including Daniel Grizzle of Charela Inn, who described it as a significant development for independent operators.

“Intimate Resorts is the best thing that’s happened to Negril hoteliers in a long, long time,” Grizzle said, declaring his full support for the programme.

He believes the organisation is providing smaller properties with much-needed exposure in the international marketplace, where individual hotels often lack the marketing resources of larger competitors.

At Coco La Palm, William Vassell said the hotel was already experiencing positive results from its participation.

“We are very satisfied with Intimate Resorts because it’s a very positive move for small hotels in the region,” Vassell said.

He reported an increase in visits from travel agents and travel advisers, noting that the property had received encouraging results from those engagements.

Vassell said the hotel was looking forward to a bright future with Intimate Resorts.

Nalewicki, who has spent more than three decades working in Jamaica’s tourism industry, said independent properties possess qualities that are increasingly attractive to travellers seeking authentic experiences.

These include individual character, personal service, and direct connections with Jamaican people and culture.

He credited the JTB with providing valuable international access, while emphasising that the success of the initiative would ultimately depend on the commitment of participating hoteliers.

“The Jamaica Tourist Board has been an invaluable partner,” he said, expressing appreciation for its encouragement and willingness to include the organisation in international marketing initiatives.

For Nalewicki, the ultimate objective is not simply to fill hotel rooms, but to strengthen Negril’s identity as one of Jamaica’s most distinctive resort communities, while ensuring that smaller businesses share in the benefits of tourism.

janet.silvera@gleanerjm.com