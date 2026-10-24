Second JP backs claim Ruddock was not forced to give statement

A second justice of the peace (JP) on Friday testified that Andre Ruddock voluntarily gave police a statement in which he allegedly confessed to cutting Taneka Gardner’s throat.

The witness corroborated earlier testimony from a colleague that Ruddock was not forced, threatened or harmed, nor offered any inducement to give the caution statement, on October 18, 2021 – a day after Gardner was killed in an alleged sacrificial ritual at Pathways International Kingdom Restoration Ministries in St James.

However, unlike his colleague, the second JP did not mention in his evidence-in-chief whether Ruddock had been told of his right to remain silent or advised that he could access the services of a duty counsel after indicating that he did not have a lawyer but wished to proceed.

Testifying via video link, the JP told the court that he and another justice were present at the Montego Hills Police Station on October 18 when Ruddock said he wanted to give a statement about an incident at his church.

The witness said a detective sergeant informed them that Ruddock wanted to give a caution statement and that their presence was required to assist with the process.

The court heard that they were taken to a room where a constable was setting up equipment to record the session.

When Ruddock arrived, he told the sergeant that he wanted to give a statement voluntarily about an incident at his church.

The sergeant explained that the statement would be recorded in writing and on video and that Ruddock was free to speak and was not being forced to do so. Ruddock reportedly said he was acting of his own free will.

The two JPs then asked the officers to leave the room so they could speak privately with Ruddock.

They asked whether he was being forced or threatened, or had been harmed or mistreated. He answered no, the witness testified.

NO COMPLAINT OF ASSAULT

Ruddock also did not complain of being beaten, kicked or punched in the chest by a constable, nor did he report that an officer had pointed a gun at him, assaulted him or promised to provide him with a lawyer, the JP said.

According to the JP, Ruddock, when asked about legal representation, indicated that he did not have a lawyer but wanted to proceed.

The JP said he was reminded that he could speak freely and would not be forced to answer any questions.

The witness said Ruddock was not told what to say or interrupted while giving his statement. After it was completed, the detective sergeant read it back to him and asked whether he wanted to make any changes.

Ruddock reportedly said the words were his own and that he was comfortable with the statement before signing it. The two JPs also signed and sealed the document.

The witness identified the statement in court as the caution statement he had witnessed Ruddock signing.

He also testified about a subsequent question-and-answer session during which Ruddock was again given an opportunity to speak privately with the two JPs before the officers returned.

According to the witness, Ruddock said he was comfortable proceeding, requested a bottle of water, and did not ask for an attorney.

The witness said he recalled Ruddock being cautioned before giving the caution statement and similarly before the question-and-answer session.

He remembered the sergeant asking Ruddock around 45 questions – all of which Ruddock “comfortably “ answered .

“From our observation, he was not forced or threatened to say anything. He willingly gave his answer,” the JP said.

The questions were based on the earlier statement, and Ruddock signed the document voluntarily, with both JPs also signing and affixing their seals.

“He was not forced,” the witness said of Ruddock’s participation in the process.

The JP maintained that Ruddock was not intimidated or offered any inducement during either session, describing the environment as “not hostile” and the process as fair.

The trial will resume on Monday in the Home Circuit Court before Justice Leighton Pusey and the seven-member jury.

tanesha.mundle@gleanerjm.com