Cousins continue family tradition with gov’t scholarships

Cousins Noah Thwaites and James Whittingham have earned Government Scholarships through their academic achievements, adding another chapter to a family tradition shaped by education and public service. Their grandfather, Deacon Ronald Thwaites, is a former minister of education, attorney-at-law, broadcaster and former member of parliament for Kingston Central.

Both attended St Hugh’s Preparatory School before moving on to Campion College, where they balance demanding academic programmes with a range of extracurricular pursuits. Noah received a Government Scholarship in 2025, while James earned the distinction in 2026.

The achievement carries particular significance for James’s father, Steven Whittingham, chief executive officer of GraceKennedy Financial Group, who received a Government Scholarship in 1991. Thirty-five years later, he is celebrating his son’s success, linking two generations through the same distinction.

Distinct interests

Although the cousins share a family background and academic success, their interests have taken different paths. James is pursuing football alongside robotics and mathematics, while Noah is developing his talent in motor racing. Both have also demonstrated leadership at school.

James, the 2026 scholar, served as head boy at St Hugh’s Preparatory School and captained its football team.

He scored 21 goals to become the leading scorer in the Jamaica Independent Schools Association preparatory-school football competition, captained the 2025/26 All-Star football team, and won the KSAFA Under-13 championship in 2026. He now plays for Campion College’s Under-14 team.

Beyond football, James placed first in the World Robot Olympiad Jamaica 2026 and reached the final of the 2026 Kangaroo Math competition.

Football, however, remains his greatest ambition.

“It is an escape from all the stressors of life,” he said, adding that football has also taught him teamwork.

Receiving the Government Scholarship has strengthened his confidence in his abilities.

“Being chosen as one of Jamaica’s top scholars is important for me. I feel blessed, and I am even more confident that I know what I am capable of,” he said.

Family role

James credits his family with providing strong role models and the resources needed to pursue his interests.

His father described the scholarship as an important recognition of his son’s work and commitment.

“We are extremely proud of James and all that he has accomplished. This scholarship is a wonderful affirmation of his commitment to his education and the effort he has consistently put into everything he undertakes. To see him excel academically while remaining dedicated to football, robotics and mathematics is especially rewarding,” he said.

Steven added that he wants James to see the award as a milestone rather than a final destination, carrying the same discipline and determination into whatever path he chooses.

James’s mother, Mary, said the achievement reflected his approach to his goals.

“I am very proud of him. He is deserving of this scholarship because he is disciplined, self-motivated, persistent and consistent. He works very hard towards his goals, and it is rewarding to see his efforts recognised,” she said.

Noah, 13, is now in second form at Campion College. A former head boy at St Hugh’s Preparatory School, he has distinguished himself in go-kart racing, earning third place in the Nations Cup in 2025/26 and collecting trophies in other competitions.

His parents, Timothy and Lori Thwaites, said the scholarship was a source of pride and satisfaction. It was especially meaningful because Noah is the first in their branch of the family to receive the distinction.

“Our primary role as parents has been to keep Noah engaged, challenged and continuously growing, both academically and personally,” they said. “We have committed considerable time, attention and resources to providing opportunities and experiences that broaden his perspective, nurture his interests and encourage him to realise his full potential.”

His determination was evident during his final years at preparatory school when he volunteered to become goalkeeper after his football team needed someone to fill the position. Despite the challenge, he persevered and later received the Rosalee White Football Award at his 2025 graduation.

His parents hope he retains his curiosity and love of learning, and encourage other parents to stay actively involved in their children’s development.

Noah enjoys go-kart racing because of both the competition and the technical demands of the sport.

“Racing is more complex than it looks,” he explained, describing how his coach analyses races and identifies areas for improvement.

The experience has taught him to accept feedback and approach each competition as an opportunity to learn.

“Racing teaches me discipline and to be the best with everything that I approach in life. It took me a long time to get to where I am in the sport today, and it will take just as much effort or even more to accomplish my dreams,” he said.

His interests also include the aeronautics and United Nations clubs at school, while he swims with Tornadoes outside school.

Despite his many activities, Noah sees education as the foundation of future success.

“My family is very centred on education. Despite all the extracurricular activities, without an education, it will be difficult to reach far in life,” he said.

That emphasis on learning has long been part of the family’s culture. Their grandfather, Ronald Thwaites, served as minister of education from 2012 to 2016, and his career in education and public life placed a strong value on academic achievement. Yet, both cousins have carved their own paths, earning scholarships through individual effort and pursuing ambitions that extend well beyond the classroom.

Aware that several Government Scholarship recipients are in his class, Noah knows continued success will require sustained effort.

“I will keep performing at the top,” he said.

keisha.hill@gleanerjm.com