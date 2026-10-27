Don Topping’s journey to becoming one of Ja’s premier radio voices

From a very young age, he knew he wanted to be a radio announcer, but his journey to achieving that goal took a number of twists and turns before he became one of Jamaica’s premier radio voices.

His contribution to radio in Jamaica was recognised this past Heroes Day when he was conferred with membership in the Order of Distinction in the rank of Commander (CD) by Governor General Sir Patrick Allen.

For the boy from St James, it was a proud moment to walk across the lawns of King’s House to receive the national honour.

For Topping, it was a recognition that was long overdue, but it nevertheless came as a surprise when he was informed that the honour would be bestowed on him.

Known in the radio world and to listeners as ‘El Numero Uno’, Topping began his journey to radio stardom in Montego Bay, St James, where he was born. He attended a preparatory school before going to Cornwall College.

Topping’s parents moved to Moneague, St Ann, but he boarded with his grandparents in St James so that he could attend Cornwall College. During school holidays, he would journey to Moneague to spend time with his parents.

After leaving Cornwall, he moved to Moneague and then to Kingston, where he first worked with Colgate-Palmolive as a promotions representative before becoming a sales representative.

“I always want to be on radio so I saw my various jobs as merely stepping stones along my journey to accomplishing my goal,” he told The Gleaner last week.

He spent about two years working with Colgate-Palmolive before moving to AJAS in Montego Bay as a customer representative. However, he never gave up on his dream of becoming a radio personality.

“I sent applications to both RJR (Radio Jamaica) and JBC (Jamaica Broadcasting Corporation) but I never received a call back or an invitation to come in for an audition,” he said.

HONING SKILLS IN NEW YORK

His next step towards realising his goal took him to New York, where he auditioned with the New York School of Announcing and Speech. He spent his time there honing his skills.

“While in New York I was fascinated with the radio stations having programmes that I was very interested in. They had soul programmes that the radio stations were not promoting at the time,” he said.

On his return to Jamaica, Topping sent demo tapes to both JBC and RJR. He was accepted for a position at JBC but was awaiting a response from RJR.

“I remember Beverley Manley turning up at my home to persuade me to join the staff of JBC,” he said.

Topping recalled that he had an audition with RJR the following day, so he did not make a decision about a job at JBC at that point.

“When I did audition at RJR I was offered a position and the programme director at the time told me about the type of programming he wanted me to do which fit in with my goals,” he said.

He recalled that he still had not made a decision, and RJR kept the position open for him.

Topping told The Gleaner that when he eventually took up the position with RJR, it would be more than four weeks before he went on air.

“During this period I did several tapes that were reviewed and fine tune,” he said.

While he waited to finally get on air, RJR launched a promotion announcing that ‘El Numero Uno’ was coming, he said.

“It was not only promoted on radio but ads were taken in The Gleaner about the upcoming programme”, he said.

Topping recalled that when he went on air, his presentation was more American in style, while radio personalities at the time tended to have a British style of delivery.

“I started out having a dream and it became a reality,” he told The Gleaner.

After spending a number of years behind the microphone, Topping held several other positions at RJR, including supervisor and later programme director.

In total, he spent more than 42 years in service at Radio Jamaica, a career that culminated in his being conferred with membership in the Order of Distinction in the rank of Commander.

“I was deeply honoured to be so recognised for the work I had done over the years,” he said.

He was further honoured when Prime Minister Dr Andrew Holness made an appearance at a reception held in his honour at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel.

Topping told The Gleaner that the prime minister expressed surprise during their discussion that he had not been honoured before.

According to Topping, radio in Jamaica today is stylistically different from when he broke into the industry.

“I think radio in Jamaica would be better off if the old standards were applied to today’s radio,” he said.

Topping also argued that not everyone is suited to every role or can do everything at once in radio.

For the boy from St James who went on to become a familiar voice on RJR, the journey appears complete with that walk across the lawns of King’s House to receive one of his country’s highest national honours.

editorial@gleanerjm.com