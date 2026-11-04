JLP, Senate president and G2K condemn Opposition MPs’ conduct in Parliament; call for sanctions against Phillips and Brown Burke

The governing Jamaica Labour Party (JLP), Senate President Tom Tavares-Finson and Generation 2000 (G2K) are condemning the conduct of Opposition parliamentarians Mikael Phillips and Dr Angela Brown Burke during Tuesday’s sitting of the House of Representatives, with calls for strong sanctions against the two MPs.

The controversy followed separate confrontations involving Phillips, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Manchester North Western, and Brown Burke, the PNP chairman and MP for St Andrew South Western, during a heated parliamentary sitting on November 3.

The JLP is demanding disciplinary action against both parliamentarians, describing their conduct as crude, unbecoming and violent.

Phillips became involved in a confrontation with West Kingston MP Desmond McKenzie after he intervened in an exchange between Phillips and House Speaker Juliet Holness.

Phillips had shouted at Holness and called her wicked, prompting McKenzie to tell him to show greater respect and consider whether he would want his own mother to be addressed in a similar manner.

Phillips subsequently moved aggressively towards McKenzie in what the JLP described as an attempted physical attack.

Phillips has since apologised for his actions, but said McKenzie provoked him.

READ: https://jamaica-gleaner.com/article/news/20261104/phillips-regrets-conduct-parliament-alleges-mp-mckenzie-made-offensive-remark

However, JLP Deputy General Secretary Charles Sinclair said the apology was inadequate and that the Opposition MP should face strong sanctions for his conduct, which was captured on video.

Sinclair also said Phillips owed Holness, McKenzie, Parliament and the Jamaican people an unequivocal apology, without what he described as excuses and false statements.

BROWN BURKE AND SPEAKER HOLNESS

Meanwhile, Sinclair condemned video footage showing Brown Burke confronting Holness in the parliamentary aisle as the Speaker was leaving the chamber.

He accused Brown Burke of violating parliamentary convention by imposing herself in the aisle and physically assaulting the Speaker while shouting “coward”.

Sinclair described the footage as startling and said it represented a new low for Parliament.

He argued that Brown Burke should also face strong sanctions, adding that the physical contact marked a dangerous escalation in what he described as her repeated disrespect towards the Speaker.

The JLP deputy general secretary said his party stood with Holness and called on Jamaicans to condemn the conduct of the two Opposition representatives. He further accused the PNP leadership of condoning a pattern of unbecoming behaviour by its parliamentarians.

Senate President Tom Tavares-Finson also weighed in, saying it was clear that the leadership of the Opposition People's National Party (PNP) had authorised what he described as disgraceful behaviour among its members to bring Parliament into disrepute.

Tavares-Finson said Brown Burke should face the strongest possible sanction for encroaching on the parliamentary aisle and making physical contact with Holness, whom he said she had taunted.

He also condemned Phillips' aggressive actions, describing them as worthy of strong condemnation.

Generation 2000, the youth affiliate of the JLP, also denounced Phillips' conduct, describing his confrontation with McKenzie as a verbal and almost physical altercation that set a poor example for Jamaicans, particularly young people.

G2K said the incident was not isolated but reflected what it described as a troubling pattern of the PNP breaking parliamentary standing orders and disregarding the rules of the House.

The organisation also rejected Phillips' subsequent apology, describing it as disingenuous and non-factual.

G2K said video footage of the parliamentary proceedings supported the account given by Deputy House Leader Robert Morgan, adding that he had nothing to apologise for or withdraw.

The group also criticised what it described as the physical pushing of the Leader of the Opposition and the aggressive verbal assault against McKenzie.

It noted that Tuesday's confrontation marked the second time during the current parliamentary sitting that a PNP member had verbally attacked McKenzie, referring to a similar incident involving PNP MP Dr Alfred Dawes earlier this year, which was also followed by an apology.

G2K further raised concerns about the use of expletives by PNP MP Anthony Hylton during his presentation, describing the language as unacceptable and disrespectful to Jamaicans, including children who watch parliamentary proceedings.

The organisation also condemned Brown Burke over footage which it said showed her shoving the Speaker as she left the chamber.

G2K said Parliament should be a place for robust debate and policy formulation, rather than intimidation and disorder.

It called on the PNP leadership to rein in its members and demanded that Phillips issue a full, factual and unreserved apology to the House and the Jamaican people.

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