Push for power

Minister of Energy, Transport and Telecommunications Daryl Vaz has indicated that the next phase of the Government’s competitive renewable energy procurement programme could be launched by the end of the year.

The next procurement is expected to provide for approximately 300 megawatts of additional renewable energy generation capacity, supported by 150 megawatts of battery energy storage capacity.

Responding to questions from his Opposition counterpart in Parliament on Tuesday, Vaz said the administration remained committed to advancing the projects and ensuring that the renewable energy capacity procured through the competitive tender process was brought into commercial operation as early as practicable.

He said the Generation Procurement Entity (GPE), in consultation with the ministry and other relevant electricity sector stakeholders, had been advancing the procurement documentation and associated technical requirements. The tender was initially targeted for issuance in September 2026.

Vaz explained that the procurement timeline was extended to facilitate more extensive stakeholder consultations and ensure that the proposed procurement framework reflected the technical, commercial and operational requirements of the sector.

“These consultations are intended to strengthen stakeholder alignment and support a transparent, competitive and successful procurement process,” Vaz said.

The energy minister said the Government intended to launch the procurement shortly, following the completion of these arrangements, and that the confirmed issue date would be announced afterwards.

“It is the intention of the ministry to try and push this also to as early as the end of this month, latest December of 2026,” he said.

The last competitive tender for utility-scale renewable energy generation was issued in September 2023 through the GPE for the procurement of 100 megawatts of renewable energy generation capacity.

The procurement was undertaken in accordance with Jamaica’s Integrated Resource Plan as part of the Government’s programme to diversify the electricity generation mix, increase renewable energy penetration and reduce dependence on imported fossil fuels.

Vaz said the first phase of the tender attracted significant investor interest, demonstrating confidence in Jamaica’s renewable energy sector.

He said the GPE received 12 proposals on April 5, 2024, offering a combined generation capacity of 482.03 megawatts, approximately 4.8 times the capacity being procured.

Following the evaluation process, two successful bidders were awarded contracts for a combined 100 megawatts of solar photovoltaic energy generation capacity in November 2024. Wigton Energy Limited was awarded 50 megawatts and SunTerra Energy (Jamaica) Limited the remaining 50 megawatts. Both companies were granted generation licences in April 2025.

The energy minister also said the Office of Utilities Regulation issued its final determination in April 2026 concerning the proposed power purchase agreements (PPAs).

However, he said the execution of the PPAs remained outstanding, primarily because of matters relating to grid integration, battery energy storage requirements and associated contractual arrangements.

“It is important to note that the integrated resource plan had contemplated the procurement of battery energy storage capacity to facilitate the integration of renewable energy generation into the national electricity grid,” he said.

edmond.campbell@gleanerjm.com