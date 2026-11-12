Finance minister urges Jamaicans to close insurance protection gap

Finance Minister Fayval Williams is urging Jamaicans to take a more deliberate approach to insurance coverage, warning that many people remain inadequately protected against disasters and other unforeseen events.

Speaking at the 30th anniversary banquet and awards ceremony of FIRM Insurance Brokers Limited at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston on Saturday, Williams said the devastation caused by Hurricane Melissa had exposed significant gaps between the losses suffered by Jamaicans and the level of insurance protection they had secured.

She argued that having an insurance policy did not necessarily mean that individuals and businesses were adequately protected, noting that some policyholders discovered after the hurricane that their coverage did not reflect the true value of their assets or that they had not fully understood the terms and exclusions of their policies.

“Too many Jamaicans discovered after Melissa that their coverage did not reflect the true value of what they owned, or that they had not fully understood the terms and exclusions of their policies,” she said.

Williams said the challenge for the insurance industry over the next 30 years would be to address that protection gap, with professional brokers playing a critical role in helping clients understand their risks and secure appropriate coverage.

“No Government programme can replace the protection of a household that is properly insured, or a business that has planned for disruption,” she said.

The finance minister pointed to the scale of Hurricane Melissa’s economic impact, noting that the Planning Institute of Jamaica had estimated the total damage and losses at nearly 57 per cent of gross domestic product, equivalent to more than half of the value of everything the economy produced in 2024.

She said the figures represented the real-life experiences of families whose homes were damaged, farmers who lost crops and businesses forced to close.

Williams thanked insurance brokers, adjusters and claims officers who worked through the aftermath of the hurricane, acknowledging their contribution to helping affected Jamaicans navigate the claims process.

NEGOTIATING PREMIUMS

She also endorsed FIRM’s emphasis on negotiating competitive premiums while placing even greater importance on securing claims settlements.

“FIRM has long said that it values negotiating premiums, but places an even higher value on claim settlements. After Melissa, that is exactly the right order of priorities,” she said.

Williams said brokers had a responsibility to help Jamaicans view insurance not as an optional expense to be postponed until they had additional money, but as an essential means of protecting what they had worked hard to build.

She highlighted FIRM’s stated commitment to representing the interests of its clients rather than insurers, describing this as the essence of effective insurance broking.

The minister also congratulated the company on the launch of its secure online payment gateway, branded “Click! Pay! Done!”, which she said was a welcome development in making its services more accessible.

She further commended the company, under the leadership of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Desmond Johnson, for expanding into pension fund advisory and consulting services.

Williams said the move was timely, given the number of Jamaicans who remained unprepared for retirement and the Government’s ongoing efforts to advance pension reform.

The anniversary celebration was held under the theme ‘From Vision to Legacy: Celebrating 30 Years’.

Reflecting on the company’s journey, Williams likened its establishment to the planting of a tree whose benefits would extend beyond the lifetime of those responsible for its beginnings.

She said FIRM’s founders, who were experienced professionals from across Jamaica’s insurance industry, had built a business that had grown to serve clients through offices in Kingston, May Pen and Mandeville.

She noted that sustaining a business for three decades required discipline, adaptability and courage, while commending past and present employees for building the firm’s reputation through their interactions with clients.

Williams also thanked the company’s clients and business partners for their loyalty and confidence, and congratulated award recipients for demonstrating excellence in an industry built on trust.

She said FIRM’s values of customer loyalty, respect for individuals and integrity in every transaction were essential to sustaining the company and guiding its future.

As the firm looks towards its next 30 years, Williams urged it to deepen public confidence in insurance, help close the country’s protection gap and ensure that more Jamaicans were adequately prepared when the next major disaster strikes.