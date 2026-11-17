Former Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Paula Llewellyn has condemned the arrogance of some Jamaican public officials who become so blinded by their status that they forget their duty to serve.

“Too often in Jamaica, too often perhaps even in the Caribbean, you have a situation where people, dressed in brief authority, you get a position, and you levitate up into the sky and forget that as a public servant, you are serving the public,” she said.

Addressing the Jamaica Theological Seminary’s Class of 2026 at its graduation ceremony on Saturday, Llewellyn urged the graduates to ensure that their education and professional standing never make them look down on others, particularly those who have not enjoyed the same opportunities.

“You will meet a lot of persons who will not have had the privilege of your education. But you must make sure that at no time you ever allow any of them to feel that lack after their interaction with you.

“After their interaction with you, they must be satisfied that if, perchance, they are really paying taxes, which may be doubtful, that they can say that this is one public servant who is not accepting money in terms of salary under pretences because I got the best treatment,” she said.

The former DPP said despite her own prominence, she makes a point of showing kindness to the sanitation workers who visit the complex where she lives and, whenever she is home, readily offers them a cool drink of water and spends time interacting with them.

She recalled the workers expressing surprise at the gesture, telling her, “Miss Paula, you know this is rare. A lot of persons don’t even wonder if we would like a drink of water.”

But drawing on her 41 years in the public service, Llewellyn acknowledged that it is not always rewarding.

“Public service can be a thankless task, and from time to time you may say to yourself, but look at the challenges I have to be dealing with these members of the public and their families. They don’t pay me to do it. I don’t get enough pay,” she said.

However, she cautioned the graduates against allowing such frustrations or dissatisfaction with their remuneration to affect their commitment to their duties.

“Any day you get a salary or you get paid and that is sufficient, it means that you’re just at the level of mediocrity,” she said.

Llewellyn said her own approach to public service was shaped by the effort she invested, the hard work she put in, and the emotional intelligence she sought to bring to her responsibilities.

“Approach your work with a part of it being a vocation. This is what you’re called to do, wherever you end up,” she told the graduates.

Recalling her early years as a lawyer, she said that while working as a “poverty-stricken prosecutor”, she was offered a job by King’s Counsel P.J. Patterson and his law partner, K.L. Rattray, after one of her first murder cases ended in a hung jury. She declined the offer, having already decided that public service was where she wanted to make her contribution.

“I love being a public servant. I wanted to be a public servant and I wanted to be a prosecutor, to give service above self in that way. That was where my purpose-driven life had called me to be,” she said.

Llewellyn stressed the importance of self-awareness, urging the graduates to regularly examine their conduct, professionalism and effectiveness as leaders, and to consider whether their actions reflected the standards they expected of themselves.

She further urged them to protect their professional reputations, describing them as among their most valuable assets.

“Your reputation is your greatest non-depreciating asset,” she said, advising them to remain courteous even when dealing with people who disagree with or challenge them.

She cautioned against allowing pride to interfere with sound judgement.

“When you have an excess of ego, then you neutralise common sense,” she said.

Llewellyn encouraged the graduates to seek guidance from people of good character, avoid toxic relationships, and remain grounded as they pursued their ambitions.

“Make sure that at the heart of all your effort, there will be excellence,” she told the graduates.

tanesha.mundle@gleanerjm.com