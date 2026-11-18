The Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM) is maintaining that no Hurricane Melissa donation funds are unaccounted for, while acknowledging shortcomings in its management of relief supplies and the use of donated money.

In a statement on Wednesday, Director General Commander Alvin Gayle said the agency had already begun implementing corrective measures before the publication of the Auditor General's report, tabled in Parliament on Tuesday, which exposed significant weaknesses in its handling of humanitarian assistance.

READ: https://jamaica-gleaner.com/article/news/20261118/missing-supplies-conflicting-figures-uncovered-melissa-relief-audit

READ: https://jamaica-gleaner.com/article/news/20261118/weevil-infested-rice-poor-recordkeeping-expose-hurricane-response-failures

READ: https://jamaica-gleaner.com/article/news/20261119/only-31-200-donated-prefab-houses-accounted-odpem-audit

Gayle said the unprecedented scale of the Hurricane Melissa response required the rapid mobilisation, receipt, storage and distribution of relief supplies, involving several government entities, international partners, donors and private-sector organisations.

He said those circumstances provided important context for the documentation and inventory challenges identified by auditors, but did not absolve the agency of its responsibility to maintain proper accountability and control systems.

Among the measures taken, Gayle said the Logistics Department had been placed under the direct oversight of his office, with staff responsibilities realigned to strengthen supervision and accountability.

The ODPEM has also introduced new standard operating procedures covering the receipt, recording, storage and distribution of relief supplies, including regular stock counts, verification of deliveries and reconciliation of inventory.

The agency is upgrading its integrated management accounting system to improve the tracking of donated goods and strengthen audit trails, while reviewing its warehouse and inventory policies.

On the financial concerns, Gayle acknowledged the Auditor General's finding that approximately $45 million from donated funds was used to facilitate customs clearance for relief supplies consigned to third parties.

He explained that the payments were made as an exceptional measure to expedite the clearance of humanitarian shipments and prevent delays in delivering assistance to affected communities.

However, he conceded that the expenditure fell outside the approved purpose of the donated funds and that the necessary financial controls and supporting documentation should have been maintained.

Gayle said approval had been granted for an additional allocation to restore the money, and the donation account would be reimbursed in full once the funds were received.

The ODPEM also confirmed that an internal inquiry into discrepancies involving relief supplies and assets had been referred to an external investigative body, which assigned an investigator on October 28.

Gayle said the agency was cooperating fully with the investigation and warned that anyone found culpable of wrongdoing would be held accountable under the law and applicable disciplinary procedures.

The Auditor General's report highlighted major discrepancies in the accounting for Hurricane Melissa donations, including missing inventory records and inconsistencies in the valuation and recording of donated goods.

Among the findings was that only 31 of 200 donated prefabricated houses could be accounted for. Auditors also raised concerns about more than 200 bags of weevil-infested rice, expired crackers and the absence of records to verify whether relief supplies had reached their intended beneficiaries.

The report further found that ODPEM's records of donations varied significantly over several months, with the agency ultimately reporting donations valued at $6.3 billion but unable to substantiate key components of that figure.

The Auditor General also noted that some inventory management weaknesses had been identified in an earlier 2024 performance audit.

Gayle said the agency remained committed to addressing the deficiencies and strengthening its systems, adding that public and donor confidence must be earned through transparency, effective oversight and demonstrable accountability.

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