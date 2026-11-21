LONDON:

Ian Thomas, chief executive of the City of London Corporation and the son of Jamaican Windrush-era migrants, has been named the most influential black person in Britain in the Powerlist 2027.

Thomas topped this year’s ranking, which celebrates the achievements of influential people of African, African-Caribbean and African-American heritage in the United Kingdom. The honourees were recognised at the Powerlist Gala Awards, held on October 30 at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House in London and hosted by entrepreneur Tim Campbell, adviser to Lord Sugar on The Apprentice.

A public-service leader with more than three decades of experience in local government, Thomas became the first black person to lead the City of London Corporation when he was appointed its 51st town clerk and chief executive in 2023. He oversees approximately 5,000 staff and serves as principal adviser to the corporation’s elected members.

Born in Sheffield to Jamaican parents who migrated to England in the 1960s, Thomas is responsible for a remit that extends beyond a traditional local authority. It includes oversight of the City of London Police, more than 11,000 acres of open spaces, including Epping Forest and Hampstead Heath, and advocacy for the UK’s financial and professional services sector.

Before joining the corporation, Thomas served as chief executive of the Royal Borough of Kingston upon Thames, where he led a £1.2-billion regeneration programme and oversaw public services. He was awarded a CBE in the 2019 New Year Honours for services to local government and children’s services, including his work helping to restore confidence in safeguarding services in Rotherham following the child sexual exploitation scandal.

Thomas succeeds last year’s number one, Afua Kyei, chief financial officer and executive director of the Bank of England. Comfort Ero, president and chief executive officer of the International Crisis Group, was ranked second, while Professor Grace Ononiwu, director general of legal delivery at the Crown Prosecution Service, placed third.

Reacting to the honour, Thomas said he viewed it not as a personal achievement but as recognition of the people, teams and communities that had supported him throughout his life.

“With recognition comes responsibility and I believe that, if this recognition helps someone believe that they belong in those rooms, then it has real value,” he said. “We should absolutely celebrate black achievement and representation at the highest levels should become normal rather than novel.”

Other figures in the top 10 include entrepreneur Steven Bartlett, actor and filmmaker Sir Idris Elba, Microsoft’s chief AI transformation officer Pamela Maynard, and Dr Martens chief executive Ije Nwokorie.

The Powerlist, now in its 21st edition, was launched in 2006 by Powerful Media Ltd to recognise and celebrate the achievements of people of African, African-Caribbean and African-American heritage in Britain. Organisers say it has evolved into a platform that highlights excellence across a wide range of sectors while helping to inspire future generations of leaders.

Michael Eboda, chief executive of Powerful Media Ltd, said the purpose of the Powerlist remained unchanged.

“It exists to show young people of African and African-Caribbean heritage what is possible in fields they might never have considered but which are accessible to them,” he said.