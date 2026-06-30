British Jamaican Chamber of Commerce launched - Body to bridge gap with UK and Jamaican businesses

The British Jamaican Chamber of Commerce (BJCC) was formally launched in Montego Bay on June 15 during the 11th Biennial Jamaica Diaspora Conference, with an evening reception attended by UK delegates, invited guests, partners and stakeholders.

The chamber aims to strengthen practical trade, investment and enterprise links between Jamaica and the United Kingdom, with a focus on micro, small and medium-size enterprises (MSMEs), diaspora-led businesses and companies seeking to expand across both markets.

For years, members of the Jamaican diaspora and people of Jamaican heritage in the UK have expressed strong interest in doing business in Jamaica, investing in local enterprise and building partnerships. However, many have found the process difficult to navigate. For smaller businesses in particular, the challenge has often been not a lack of ambition, but limited access to structured support, trusted networks, market readiness guidance, legal advice and clear pathways into key institutions.

The BJCC has been established to help bridge that gap. It will function as both an incubator and a convening platform, supporting businesses to understand both markets, prepare for growth and connect with the right partners at the right stage. Services will include mentorship, business development support, revenue growth workshops, scale-up modules, legal and consultancy guidance, export readiness assistance, investor engagement opportunities, and curated introductions across Jamaica and the UK.

SUPPORT

The chamber will also support Jamaican businesses seeking to export, expand or build commercial relationships in the UK. By linking entrepreneurs and exporters with UK-based members, diaspora networks, professional advisers and larger institutions, it aims to create more accessible and tangible trade pathways. Its work will complement existing national institutions, including the UK Department for Business and Trade, JAMPRO, the British High Commission in Jamaica and the Jamaican High Commission in London, as well as public- and private-sector partners, a release notes.

British High Commissioner to Jamaica Alicia Herbert and Jamaican High Commissioner to the UK Alexander Williams underscored the importance of the initiative.

“The British Jamaican Chamber of Commerce has the potential to play a vital role in strengthening business links, supporting entrepreneurs and creating new pathways for trade and investment,” they said.

“It will work with a range of existing entities to ensure that our economic relationship reflects the full breadth of the potential across both nations.”

KEY DEVELOPMENT

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Kamina Johnson Smith welcomed the launch, describing it as a key development in bilateral economic relations.

“The launch of the British Jamaican Chamber of Commerce is critical and will form a strong bridge between businesses in both countries, while serving as a formal tool of advocacy, support and networking,” she said.

Co-founders Nathaniel Peat and Khori Hyde said the initiative builds on longstanding ties between the two countries.

“Jamaica and the United Kingdom share deep historical, cultural and commercial ties. This chamber is about building that bridge and turning those connections into structured business opportunities,” they said. “We will help create the networks, mentorship and practical support entrepreneurs need to unlock growth.”

The initiative responds to a clear market need, particularly for smaller enterprises that require early-stage support and relationship-building before they can fully benefit from formal trade channels. The BJCC is designed to help businesses become more confident, credible and commercially ready for cross-border expansion.