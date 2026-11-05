Pathways trial nears verdict

The prosecution and defence in the Pathways International murder trial are expected to make their closing arguments today, bringing the case against murder accused Andre Ruddock closer to a verdict.

The defence closed its case yesterday, calling only Ruddock, despite previously indicating that it intended to call another witness.

The 36-year-old farmer and security guard is being tried for the murder of Taneka Gardner, who was killed on October 17, 2021, at the Pathways International Kingdom Restoration Ministries in St James.

The prosecution’s case is that Ruddock killed Gardner on the instructions of the church’s late leader, Kevin Smith, as part of an alleged sacrificial killing.

A junior minister in training, who testified as an eyewitness, told the court that Smith instructed Ruddock to kill Gardner and that he carried out the order.

The court previously heard that Gardner was kneeling when she was killed.

A detective constable also testified that Ruddock admitted to killing Gardner while still at the crime scene.

The officer told the court that Ruddock said: “A mi kill Taneka. Mi nah go tell yuh nuh lie, and mi a go tell yuh everything weh happen.”

The jury also viewed footage of a caution statement given by Ruddock on October 18, 2021, a day after Gardner’s death.

In the statement, Ruddock admitted to killing Gardner, saying that he was guilty and would accept full responsibility for his actions.

“I am guilty of it. I have to take full responsibility. I am guilty. Although I was commanded to do it, it is something I shouldn’t have done,” he said.

Ruddock told investigators that he had received instructions from Smith, whom he referred to as “His Excellency”, to kill a woman.

The prosecution also presented a video-recorded question-and-answer session in which Ruddock answered 42 questions from detectives about the incident.

Evidence was also presented concerning the deaths of two other people at the church that night.

Michael Brown was found dead on the church compound, while Kevon Plummer was fatally shot by the police after allegedly rushing officers with a knife.

The junior minister in training testified that Smith had removed Brown’s dialysis tube from his neck, causing him to bleed to death.

The witness further testified that Smith had said Brown had to die because he was disobedient and had failed to fulfil a request to pay the church leader $600,000 for healing.

The court also heard that Plummer was killed after complying with Smith’s instruction to attack the police with a knife.

Two justices of the peace, who were present during the recording of Ruddock’s caution statement and the subsequent question-and-answer session, also testified for the prosecution.

Both maintained that Ruddock was neither forced nor threatened, and was not offered any inducement to participate in the proceedings. They also testified that he had not requested a lawyer and appeared eager to give his account of what had happened.

The justices further said Ruddock was given an opportunity to speak with them privately before each process.

However, in his testimony, Ruddock disputed the prosecution’s account, claiming that he had witnessed Smith killing Gardner and that a police constable had forced him to take the blame.

He alleged that the constable told him that he “must tek de charge fi de boss”, adding that Smith had promised to protect him if he went to prison.

Ruddock also accused the constable of assaulting him and threatening him with a firearm, saying that he feared for his life.

He further claimed that he was forced and threatened into giving the caution statement and participating in the question-and-answer session, alleging that the officer told him what to say during both.

Ruddock also denied being at the church before the killing. He testified that he was taking his cows to the premises when he saw Smith at the gate with Gardner, who was kneeling, before her throat was slashed. He said several people were outside the gate at the time.

He also disputed the justices of the peace’s accounts of their interactions with him, claiming that neither had informed him that he had the right to remain silent during their private discussions before the caution statement and question-and-answer session.

Ruddock is represented by attorneys Anthony Williams and Venice Brown, while the prosecution is being led by attorneys LaToya Bernard and Carolyn Wright.

The trial is being heard before Justice Leighton Pusey and a seven-member jury.

tanesha.mundle@gleanerjm.com