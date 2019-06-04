Former Oceana Hotel to open next year as ROK, Kingston

The former Oceana hotel in downtown Kingston is to be opened next year under a new brand – ROK, Kingston.

The 168-room property, overlooking downtown Kingston’s waterfront, is to be managed by Hilton through its Tapestry Collection trademark and will be part of a multi-purpose complex including retail, on-site entertainment and commercial office spaces.

In a statement today, Juan Corvinos, Hilton’s vice president for development, Caribbean and Latin America said the company is strategically focused on expansion across the region.

The 12-storey building was originally opened in 1977 as the Oceana Hotel and is now owned by PanJam Investment Limited.

"Following a year of impressive growth since the brand’s launch, including the signing of our first two properties in Peru, we are energised by our expansion in the Caribbean and Latin America," said Jenna Hackett, global head, Tapestry Collection by Hilton.

Hackett said with its deep roots in the community, the ROK Hotel, Kingston will offer guests an authentically local experience coupled with the warm and welcoming hospitality of Jamaica.

It will overlook the Kingston Harbour, the seventh largest natural harbour in the world, and will feature an expansive pool deck on its first floor, as well as a fitness centre, lounge area, restaurant, cafe and bar.

ROK, Kingston will offer space for meetings and events, and will also serve as an accommodation option for guests attending events at the nearby Jamaica Conference Centre.

Hilton currently has a portfolio of nearly 150 hotels and resorts open to welcome travellers in the Caribbean and Latin America, including more than 20 hotels across the Caribbean.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.