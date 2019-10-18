SundayServiceJa: Fans ready for Emancipation Park concert

One hour before the scheduled 7 p.m. start of Kanye West's Sunday Service in Emancipation Park, hundreds patrons had already taken up the best viewpoints.

And the threatening clouds and light drizzle would not dampen their spirits.

“Kanye is such an inspiration for me,” said Ashley Gordon who travelled from Montego Bay, St James.

News emerged on Wednesday that the American rapper would be taking his concert series outside of the United States for the first time.

Robert Hill, the chief executive officer of the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation told The Gleaner that the government has done well to facilitate the mass event.

"It has tested our ability to work together seamlessly,” Hill said.

However, he said, the police, the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management, the Jamaica Fire Brigade and the municipal corporation along with the ministry of culture have worked overtime to complete the necessary preparation.

Earlier this afternoon, cops with trained dogs swept the stage, backstage and artiste accommodation areas at Emancipation Park.

Ground Commander in charge of police operations Senior Superintendent Terrence Bent said the police are being very vigilant and will go all out to ensure patrons and working crews are well protected.

"We are taking no chances. We have secured the inner and outer perimeters and we have scores of uniformed and plainclothes officers here," Bent said.

He said the police were also monitoring the three designated parking areas to ensure.

