Sir Edward Zacca served with integrity -- Sykes

Former Chief Justice of Jamaica Sir Edward Zacca has been lauded by one of his successors as a gentleman who served with integrity.

Incumbent Chief Justice of Jamaica Bryan Sykes says Sir Edward was “unfailingly courteous and polite” at every level of the judiciary he served.

“Throughout his distinguished career as a jurist, Sir Edward was driven by the principles of justice and was a firm believer in human dignity,” Sykes said in a statement released by the Court Management Service.

“While we mourn his passing, we must take time to reflect on his legacy and his propensity to always do what was right, fearlessly. We must go further by embodying this legacy as we seek to create a justice system for all,” he added.

Zacca died on Monday at the age of 88 after a brief illness.

Sykes noted that Sir Edward played a critical role in the development of Caribbean judiciaries such as Bermuda, Turks and Caicos Islands and the Cayman Islands, where he served in the Court of Appeal.

