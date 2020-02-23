Bishop Purcell Jackson replaces Damion Crawford for PNP in Portland Eastern

Bishop Purcell Jackson has been named the People's National Party (PNP's) standard bearer for Portland Eastern.

He replaces Damion Crawford who resigned in January, eight months after his defeat by the Jamaica Labour Party's Ann-Marie Vaz in the April 2019 by-election.

PNP president Dr Peter Phillips announced Jackson's political entry this afternoon at a Regional Executive Council meeting at the Jasicera Park in St Andrew.

Jackson was selected ahead of two other applicants: Colin Bell and Ryan Bailey.

The next parliamentary elections is constitutionally due by 2021.

