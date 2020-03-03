Funds available to fill Integrity Commission vacancies – Finance Ministry

The Ministry of Finance and the Public Service says it has money in the 2020/2021 Estimates of Expenditure to pay salaries for 24 positions to be filled at the Integrity Commission this year.

Quizzed by Opposition Member of Parliament Julian Robinson about the prolonged acting positions, including that of the Director of Corruption Prosecutions, Nigel Clarke, the finance minister said as soon as the recruitment exercise is complete, there are contingency provisions in the budget to fund the salaries.

At present, Keisha Prince is acting as Director of Corruption Prosecutions at the commission for six months, having been seconded from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Since the commission subsumed the duties of three other oversight bodies two years ago, David Grey has been acting as head of the investigation division while Joy Powell is still the acting director of information and complaints division.

The Integrity Commission recently announced the appointment of former contractor general Greg Christie as the corruption watchdog’s executive director.

