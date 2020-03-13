First COVID-19 patient attended funeral of Gloria Clarke, ministry wants to find other mourners

The Health Ministry is now reporting that the first patient who tested positive for COVID-19 attended the funeral of the late Gloria Clarke on Saturday, March 7, 2020.

The interment was held at the Meadowrest Memorial Gardens in St Catherine.

In a statement last Thursday evening, the ministry said it is trying to find other people who attended the funeral.

They are being asked to contact any of the following numbers:

888-ONE-LOVE(663-5683)

888-754-7792

876-542-5998

876-542-6007

876-542- 6006

876-542-5998

Persons may also send an email with their contact details to: covid19@moh.gov.jm or jacovid19facts@gmail.com.

There had been earlier calls for the ministry to disclose the details about the funeral for which the first patient had arrived in Jamaica so that people could know if they were exposed.

However, Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton was reluctant to release the details saying he never wanted to create panic.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.