Reprieve for NIS pensioners

The Government is offering a reprieve to NIS pensioners.

For the month of April, pensioners will be allowed to encash their two fortnightly cheques at the same time.

State Minister in the Minister of Labour and Social Security, Zavia Mayne, says the move aimed at minimising exposure by senior citizens as the country fights the coronavirus.

He was speaking during a special COVID-19 digital town hall meeting hosted by Prime Minister Andrew Holness today.

Meanwhile, in closing the budget debate in parliament yesterday, Finance Minister Dr Clarke informed that the government is suspending the requirement for life certificates for pensioners as at April 20, 2020, for payment in June.

“That payment in June will be made automatically on the basis of the last life certificate on hand without the need for a renewal in April,” Clarke said.

- Jerome Reynolds

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.